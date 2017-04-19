The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy will finally come together next year in Avengers: Infinity War. Despite the excitement that will pour from our hearts by seeing that meeting, however, not everything will be fun and games for our favorite space a-holes and Earth's mightiest heroes.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 close to release, the cast sat down for an interview with Fandango. And with #InfinityWar only a year away, the subject of the two-part epic naturally came up.

#ZoeSaldana was asked what audiences could expect when the two teams collided. It was then that the actress revealed a very interesting dynamic will be in play in the film.

The Guardians and Avengers Will Compete Against One Another

Turns out that the superheroes will not be joining forces to kick alien butt willingly. In fact, they'll be competing with each other. Why? Well, thanks to the simple result of putting so many egos together in one room (or spaceship):

"We were so cocky. Deep down we were like, 'We’re the Guardians of the Galaxy!' But it was super exciting - the fact that they’re bringing every character in the Marvel universe together and that this super villain is such a prominent figure amongst the Guardians of the Galaxy gives our level of importance quite a boost."

If you think about it, that's definitely something the Guardians would do. She added that both teams would meet in space, and therefore the Guardians would have an immediate advantage over the #Avengers:

"We're also in space, so we're not being held by gravity. And you know we're stronger."

#DaveBautista shared that sentiment. According to him, the Russo brothers made sure to create an authentic dynamic between the superheroes that would naturally flow from what we know about them. Fueling their rivalry further will be the fact that the Guardians will not be initially welcoming of the Avengers that tag along with them to the final frontier:

"When we come onto set as the Guardians, we are the Guardians. Anybody stepping onto set with us has to deal with all of us. There are usually one or two Avengers. We are the Guardians, we come as that and carry a scene like that and we do business as usual, which is a lot of chemistry, a lot of interaction amongst ourselves. And the Russos were very encouraging of that. I think we’ve established ourselves and we deserve to be right up there with the Avengers. I think we’re just as strong, if not stronger, as a unit, ‘cause we’re a family."

Yikes. But that's not all. We should also expect...

Intimidation Between The Teams (And Maybe A Crush Lil' Bit)

Taking their feud further, #ChrisPratt added that the Guardians would not be intimated by a radiated giant who can crush anything if provoked, a guy in a super-powered armor, a living legend, or a god that's survived the end of the world:

"We're the Guardians of the Galaxy - we don't get intimidated!"

Well... kinda. You see, Pratt revealed that, in reality, he was actually really intimidated by #ChrisHemsworth's Thor:

"[Okay] I was a little secretly intimidated. Chris Hemsworth, he’s so tall and handsome - I had to go home and really look myself in the mirror and say, you know, there’s a possibility that you just might be one of those guys who mostly loves your wife but also kind of loves Chris Hemsworth a little bit, too."

Wow... who knew? Chris Hemsworth's good looks are that powerful. With this, it's possible Peter Quill has a fanboy moment with the God of Thunder.

It's exciting to know this conflict will be happening in the movie, but let's face it, it's not unexpected. The characters on both sides have...shall we say, very particular personalities. So it's natural they'd clash while trying to save the universe from a gigantic purple guy trying to destroy everything.

You may be wondering, does that dynamic signal an all-out fight between both superhero sides? It's completely possible, especially with how Iron Man and Captain America's first meeting with Thor went. The Avengers could see the Guardians as being allied with Thanos simply because they're not from Earth. At this point, it's impossible to tell how them reestablishing the pecking order on a cosmic scale will shake out. Still, whatever ends up happening between them, I just want to see Tony Stark argue with a raccoon.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

