The entire MCU is looking to the stars, and the past decade of Marvel movies is preparing to take fans on a cosmic journey of death and destruction. We are of course talking about the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, in which the Russo brothers aim to break budgets, hearts, and the mould on how to make a superhero movie.

Featuring the ensemble to end all ensembles, 18 films of the MCU will have led to our assembled #Avengers taking on the Mad Titan Thanos. Playing our very own Pick 'n' Mix of Marvel heroes and villains, landing a role in #InfinityWar is undoubtedly the hottest ticket in town. While the plot of the film is being kept locked in the S.H.I.E.L.D. HQ, some new artwork gives audiences a look at a wardrobe change for some of our favorites.

Breaking Out Your Winter (Soldier) Wardrobe

At an official Disney event in Russia, fans were treated to a slew of promotional art for the upcoming movie, and it looks like Thor and Black Widow in particular will be undergoing a revamp.

Note that #ChrisHemsworth is still sporting his shorter #ThorRagnarok haircut, and is rocking a much more sombre choice of spandex. The same can be said of #ScarlettJohansson's Natasha Romanoff, and Black Widow is emphasizing the "black" part of her superhero alias. Instead of a Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman-esque PVC suit, it looks like Romanoff is preparing for war. Opting for combat-ready gear and extra padding, Black Widow is more than ready to take on Thanos.

So, what does this mean? Well, it certainly points to a much darker tone for the brawling blockbuster. After the lighter tones of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and the neon glare of Ragnarok, the MCU might be taking a leaf out of DC's book.

The DCEU is known for its relatively miserable take on supes, with Zack Snyder largely helping craft a very grim reality for the likes of Batman and Superman. In contrast, the MCU has always been a more child-friendly affair, however, with Infinity War and #Avengers4 teasing some major cast departures, do these outfits point to our heroes in mourning? Who is destined for the superhero retirement home and who is destined for an early grave is still anyone's guess, but with the likes of Captain America and Iron Man hot favorites to bow out in the two-part spectacle, you can understand why everyone is looking a little glum.

While Thor and Black Widow may not have a wardrobe that is quite as varied as Tony Stark's, it is great to see that the Russos are mixing it up a bit instead of giving us the same tired outfit choices and hoping no one will notice. The devil is in the details, and as they say in fashion, a sweater is never "just blue."

