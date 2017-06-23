It's a match made in Marvel heaven! With the ridiculously anticipated Avengers: Infinity War less than a year away, the creative minds behind two of the #MCU's most popular installments have been creating movie magic together in Dr. Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum.

Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson recently tweeted a photo of himself with Avengers: Infinity War co-director, Joe Russo, on the set of Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum, which is Strange's New York residence and one of the three bases of the Masters of the Mystic Arts.

Check Out Derrickson's Tweet Below:

The filmmakers are presumably going through the script for the upcoming Avengers installment, and although little is known about the plot, the massive cast has fans eagerly anticipating the many crossover possibilities that Marvel will surely utilize to great effect. Among the many fan-favorites that will be seen in Infinity War, Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as Stephen Strange, and it looks as though we'll even get to see his Sanctum Sanctorum again in the upcoming film.

The residence provided major significance in last year's Doctor Strange and was also briefly featured in the film's post-credits scene, which included a moment between Strange and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in order to set up Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok.

'Infinity War': What Could Be Filmed At The Sanctorum?

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

While everyone's lips are sealed when it comes to Infinity War, theories are circulating as to what could be filmed at Strange's Sanctorum. An intriguing prospect could be that it relates to the fifth Infinity Stone (the Time Stone), which was placed back in the library of the Kamar-Taj after the events of Doctor Strange. Although the Sanctorum isn't directly connected to the Kamar-Taj, Thanos's forces could possibly be led to it, which would ultimately require a sequence set in the Sanctorum.

During an interview with Kevin Feige, Slash Film's Peter Sciretta was able to get a confirmation that Dr. Strange has a personal connect to the the upcoming movie, particularly because of his relationship with the Time Stone.

Peter: Yeah, today you confirmed that Doctor Strange is gonna be in Infinity War. It seems to me if he has an Infinity Stone around his neck then it’s gonna be a very personal battle for him going forward. Can you say anything about that? Kevin: Only that you are correct.

So, although he is a relatively new character to the MCU, it seems that Dr. Strange is a truly pivotal character for the franchise's upcoming conflicts. Given the incredible acting abilities of Benedict Cumberbatch and the limitless storytelling possibilities that the Dr. Strange provides, this is another great move from Marvel's creative minds.

Following production on #AvengersInfinityWar, the cast and crew will have a short break before starting production on Avengers 4. Check out the latest teaser below.

Are you excited to see some Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below!