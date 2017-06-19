We're eagerly awaiting Avengers: Infinity War, the epic Marvel event 10 years in the making. Given the scale of the film, fans have been wondering just how many superhero characters will be taking part in the fight against #Thanos. There have been some conflicting reports on the size of the cast but now we may finally have an answer, from none other than Black Widow.

Last year, during an appearance on Wizard World New Orleans, the #RussoBrothers stated they had 67 characters on the drawing board for the movie:

"We have so many characters we're dealing with. We're breaking ground on 'Avengers: Infinity War.' We have a board with 67 characters on it."

Soon after that statement, during a Los Angeles press junket for Civil War, #InfinityWar writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed that such a vast amount of players emerged from them mapping out all the characters that were alive and therefore available to appear:

"C.M.: We had an office with a bulletin board. Wrote down every last person who could conceivably be alive and, you know, more or less in the same dimension. S.Mc.: So, that’s a very big number, when the [Russo] brothers say 75, that’s about right… I think we took them in the office and they went [makes muttering sound]."

Considering how much is left on the cutting room floor, it was hard to decipher whether all those characters would actually come into play in the film's final version. Well, we can finally say they will, because #ScarlettJohansson confirmed both statements above.

Get Ready For A Whole Lot Of Characters In Avengers: Infinity War

The actress appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote her new comedy, #RoughNight. Johansson was asked about any possible information she could release about Infinity War, and here's what happened:

After meditating on it for a few seconds (you know, to avoid the wrath of the dreaded Marvel snipers), the actress divulged this bit of jaw-dropping info:

"At one point, I do think that the, like the Infinity Wars there are, I think at one point, 61 or 62 Marvel characters in it... Yeah, there's a lot [...] I think in one particular scene there's like 32 of us. There's a lot."

That's... quite a massive scene. Interestingly, while the actress's figures shouldn't be taken as exact amounts, they tie into what Chris Evans talked about earlier this month in regards to the sheer amount of characters Avengers 3 and Avengers 4 would be juggling:

"They wanted to make the third and fourth 'Avengers' films as a two-parter. They said they had so many other characters to fit in – Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ant Man – and couldn’t get them all into one movie."

If there are 32 characters in one scene, it's natural to assume we'll be getting an awesome team-up moment like in the first Avengers, but that also begs the question:

What Could We Expect From That Scene?

Infinity War will be taking a cue from at least two pivotal Marvel comics stories: Infinity Gauntlet and 2014's Infinity. Each one have their own epic scenes featuring a lot of superheroes.

However, #InfinityGauntlet seems to be the primary source material –– evidenced by the book filled with post-it notes in the first behind-the-scenes look at the movie –– and its most memorable scene is Thanos standing in front of the last line of defense between him and the galaxy.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

If that isn't cinematic material, I don't know what is. Here's the thing though, the #MCU is known for taking its liberties with the source material. The Russo Brothers may take some loose aesthetic inspiration from the comics (as was the case with Civil War), but the confrontation scene could still play entirely differently than it did in the comics.

If you expand the potential roster to 60+ characters, the TV heroes from Inhumans, Defenders and Cloak & Dagger will likely be needed to make up the numbers. Having them stand together to defend Earth next to the likes of Captain America, Iron Man and Thor would be amazing, but there have been quite a few conflicting reports on their appearance.

Last we heard, combining the TV and movie sides isn't #Marvel's priority. While that could be intended to mislead fans, it's harder to pinpoint whether the small screen characters will be included in Infinity War.

What About New Characters?

Keep in mind, we could also be presented with brand new, never-before-seen superheroes. The Infinity Gauntlet storyline involved many different players, such as She-Hulk, Hercules, Darkhawk, and Namor to name a few.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

What do you think about the massive amounts of characters we'll get to see in Infinity War? Let me know in the comments!

