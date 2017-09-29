From the first release of the Inhumans trailer, we all knew that the #MCU had stumbled into their first big mistake. Inhumans, which started out life as a movie before being demoted to an ABC TV show, seems to have come out of development hell all the worse for wear. Having been inflicted with a press viewing of the first two episodes in IMAX, I can say with some confidence that this show is just a mess on every level. Wasted concept? Check. Confused moral message? Check. Cheap sets and shaky writing? Check. Boring? Double check! And yet, despite the bad reviews and a disappointing box office take, showrunner Chris Buck already has plans to take the show to Season 2.

Should 'Inhumans' Get A Second Season?

Chris Buck, who also helmed the critically reviled Iron Fist, spoke to ComicBookMovie about his ideas for Inhumans Season 2 — should it actually get the green light.

"We have ideas. We know our starting point for Season 2, but we don’t know if there will be a Season 2. Hopefully, there will be a Season 2. If so, we know where we’re gonna start, and we’ll very gratefully gear up and get to work."

According to CBM, Buck hasn't just got a plan for Season 2 but also beyond, having mapped out a three-year plan for the show.

"We generally know where the first three seasons could go. What’s fun about the show is that it will basically always be a show about family, so there’s always going to be places to take these characters."

Well Buck, you could have fooled me. From the first two episodes it's difficult to tell what the show's focus is. There's a lot of talk about family and duty but almost all the characters fall completely flat. Sure, there's potential to move forward, but the premiere jumped about a season's worth of plot already to thrust the characters out of their home on the moon, and onto Earth — where they were separated and spent most of the time talking to the air or riffing of random minor characters.

So it's hard to see how Inhumans could be salvaged to the point where we actually want to follow this story for three more years. I will give anything a chance and gleefully devour even the campiest of superhero fare (just look at my glowing reviews of Legends Of Tomorrow), but I can't even bear to follow the Inhumans' story to the third episode.

I am digging Medusa's buzzcut leather-jacket-lesbian look, though. [Credit: ABC]

Yet, there is always potential for improvement. If Inhumans is going to survive, Season 2 will need to shake up everything from tone to costume design. And definitely, definitely this show needs better writers — and probably a new showrunner to boot. Buck's lukewarm approach to the superhero concept didn't work for Iron Fist and it made Inhumans almost absolutely unwatchable.

The Inhumans of the #Marvel comics are grandiose, larger-than-life, and totally weird. They're delightful to read about because they're like nothing else — even in the world of superhero comics where almost every concept has been done to death, the Inhumans stand out. The TV show should have capitalized on this, as a grand, bizarre saga that depicted the Inhuman royal family at their best and brightest. Instead, we got a wishy-washy affair of infighting and botched social commentary, with a gray-tinged color palette and characters that we had no reason to care about. All of this is thanks to Buck's approach.

So if Inhumans gets multiple seasons, there need to be some serious changes on every level of the production. Even for its many, many faults, there's still hope for Inhumans. The premiere played with some interesting ideas, though failed to follow through on any of them. By focusing on the social revolution of Attilan, building up the characters of Medusa and Gorgon (the only ones who were enjoyable to watch), and really delving into the weird and wonderful powers of the Inhumans rather than their politics, Inhumans could just about tempt us to tune in for Season 2.

Something's gotta give, and if it doesn't then this show will be cancelled before its first season even goes off the air.

