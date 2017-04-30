WB Games is slowly unveiling all the playable characters for the upcoming Injustice 2, and DC Comics fans have been eagerly waiting to see which of their favorite characters have made the roster. Over 25 characters have been announced so far, and there are a few more that are still unknown.

The game is ramping up for a May 16, 2017 release date, and the final marketing push has begun. WB Games recently unveiled the newly designed #Joker, complete with fancy new duds and moves.

The gameplay for the new Joker looks awesome, but some fans are not thrilled with his new aesthetic. Fans were quick on the draw, and took to Twitter to give their opinions on Injustice 2’s Joker.

Injustice 2 Reveals Joker Gameplay

WB Games release official gameplay footage of everyone’s favorite Clown Prince of Crime, and it looks incredible. Injustice: Gods Among Us had remarkably fluid gameplay, but Injustice 2 seems to have perfected it.

Want to read more about Injustice 2? Check out:

We see Joker use a myriad of different weapons, including his patented Joker Venom, dynamite, the Joy Buzzer, and the instrument of Jason Todd’s death: a crowbar. The gameplay also refers to the fallen Robin in an exchange between himself in Tim Drake, which fans will surely appreciate.

Although the gameplay looks fantastic, fans have a bone to pick with this new Joker, and they took to Twitter to air their grievances.

Injustice 2's Joker Causes Twitter To Erupt In Laughter

The Injustice 2 joker looks familiar pic.twitter.com/yyN7RMwmlY — Batman is my dad (@SuperheroUtopia) April 28, 2017

It's well-documented that #DCComics fans can be particularly protective of their beloved characters – the #DCEU is the shining example of that. This new Joker shed the classic design from Injustice: Gods Among Us, and some fans aren’t so happy with his new look:

Glad to see Injustice 2 ruined the Joker like Suicide Squad did. I fucking hate this edgy ass, fuckboy looking Joker — Mauricio (@MauricioNY2) April 30, 2017

Injustice 2 joker is visually unappealing. Moveset looks great but he looks terrible — Gener (@justgener) April 30, 2017

@GoffRokkit Injustice 2 Joker looks pretty bad, not going to lie. — Def (@Defiant1x) April 30, 2017

(...So does the Injustice 2 Joker's makeup remind anyone else of the old Howdy Doody puppet, or is that just me.) — A. Morr (@southbisouthwit) April 30, 2017

The new Joker design does bare a striking resemblance to Jared Leto in #SuicideSquad, but Twitter users attempted to pinpoint his exact look. The result of which is a handful of tweets that are as funny as they are savage:

Injustice 2 Joker looks like he's part of some failed boy band where they tried to cosplay the best they could with the materials they had — Obi-Wan , Kenobi-Nil (@PinkFl0ydian) April 30, 2017

Injustice 2's Joker looks like the result of a memo saying, "Edgy Jared-Leto-esque redesign, but pretend you're doing it in 1998." — Spookingtons Media (@SpookingtonsDIM) April 28, 2017

Injustice 2 Joker looks like someone yanked out Criss Angel's nipple rings. pic.twitter.com/dDw32BvM5u — Minovsky (@MinovskyArticle) April 28, 2017

Can someone explain why the Joker in the Injustice 2 look like a blue-collared cosplayer who spends his time accounting and reading comics? — Tensei (@warcuied) April 30, 2017

The design for Joker in injustice 2 looks like a lead singer of a pop punk band trying to avoid copyright lawsuits from DC. — Izzy Saks (@izzysaks) April 30, 2017

It is worth noting that there are some different skins for the new Joker, and one even comes with its very own #Batman mask – which fans are delighted with:

@geekhouse83 OMG dude I love this custom gear headpiece for joker in injustice 2. It's such a joker thing to do. Also u can change the hair pic.twitter.com/8nNdyrOXtD — Nex Vibes (@NexVibes) April 30, 2017

Whilst the tweets about the Joker's new design were hilarious, they were also pretty savage. Luckily, there were one or two fans who tried to act as the voice of reason in this sea of hilarious outrage:

I have seen the reactions to the Injustice 2 Joker design and honestly are you people ever satisfied — Daniel Doherty (@CASHEWJUlCE) April 30, 2017

Overall, it's safe to say the public's reaction to Injustice 2’s Joker was negative; however, fans are still excited for the game's release. It has been over 4 years since Injustice: Gods Among Us was released, and fans can’t wait to get their hands on the highly anticipated sequel.

Make sure you check out Injustice 2 when it is released on May 16, 2017.

Poll What do you think of the Joker's new design for 'Injustice 2'? It's awesome

It's terrible

I don't care - I just want to play 'Injustice 2!

Other - Let your voice be heard in the comments section below!

(Poll Image Credit: WB Games)