WB Games is slowly unveiling all the playable characters for the upcoming Injustice 2, and DC Comics fans have been eagerly waiting to see which of their favorite characters have made the roster. Over 25 characters have been announced so far, and there are a few more that are still unknown.
The game is ramping up for a May 16, 2017 release date, and the final marketing push has begun. WB Games recently unveiled the newly designed #Joker, complete with fancy new duds and moves.
The gameplay for the new Joker looks awesome, but some fans are not thrilled with his new aesthetic. Fans were quick on the draw, and took to Twitter to give their opinions on Injustice 2’s Joker.
Injustice 2 Reveals Joker Gameplay
WB Games release official gameplay footage of everyone’s favorite Clown Prince of Crime, and it looks incredible. Injustice: Gods Among Us had remarkably fluid gameplay, but Injustice 2 seems to have perfected it.
We see Joker use a myriad of different weapons, including his patented Joker Venom, dynamite, the Joy Buzzer, and the instrument of Jason Todd’s death: a crowbar. The gameplay also refers to the fallen Robin in an exchange between himself in Tim Drake, which fans will surely appreciate.
Although the gameplay looks fantastic, fans have a bone to pick with this new Joker, and they took to Twitter to air their grievances.
Injustice 2's Joker Causes Twitter To Erupt In Laughter
It's well-documented that #DCComics fans can be particularly protective of their beloved characters – the #DCEU is the shining example of that. This new Joker shed the classic design from Injustice: Gods Among Us, and some fans aren’t so happy with his new look:
The new Joker design does bare a striking resemblance to Jared Leto in #SuicideSquad, but Twitter users attempted to pinpoint his exact look. The result of which is a handful of tweets that are as funny as they are savage:
It is worth noting that there are some different skins for the new Joker, and one even comes with its very own #Batman mask – which fans are delighted with:
Whilst the tweets about the Joker's new design were hilarious, they were also pretty savage. Luckily, there were one or two fans who tried to act as the voice of reason in this sea of hilarious outrage:
Overall, it's safe to say the public's reaction to Injustice 2’s Joker was negative; however, fans are still excited for the game's release. It has been over 4 years since Injustice: Gods Among Us was released, and fans can’t wait to get their hands on the highly anticipated sequel.
Make sure you check out Injustice 2 when it is released on May 16, 2017.
