When an insane fan theory comes from a Twitter user with a handle like retired hoe, you know you're getting the good stuff. Many internet users believed the hoax that Avril Lavigne is dead and was replaced by a lookalike, but this Gaga theory is a lot spookier.

Retired hoe gonna break it down for ya...

Conspiracy Theory: In 2008, Stefani Germanotta murders Lina Morgana. Steals her her style, her music, her fame. We now know her as Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/6FRfZ1EwNd — retired hoe (@PRAYlNGMANTlS) May 15, 2017

So far, seems fairly normal. Now it gets darker. Like, Netflix-true-crime-documentary dark.

While Gaga has never spoken about Morgana's death... Lina Morgana's mom, boyfriend, & even Fusari have spoken out about Gaga copying Morgana pic.twitter.com/BIHZd4B3gq — retired hoe (@PRAYlNGMANTlS) May 15, 2017

There follows some comparison of publicity shots, musical styles and record covers which don't seem to add much to the argument, but what is disconcerting is Morgana's mother's assertion that ""Lady Gaga is holding Lina's soul, and I want her soul to be free."

So Morgana's family don't believe she committed suicide, and Gaga's emergent pop style seems similar to her deceased former colleague. None of that is pleasant, but what OP posts next is really quite chilling.

Let's take a look at their names & at this newspaper shown in the "Paparazzi" video



"Lina Morgana"

"Lady No More Gaga" pic.twitter.com/mkhhR32RaH — retired hoe (@PRAYlNGMANTlS) May 15, 2017

I mean, it'd be more disturbing if it was actually a proper anagram, which it is not. Not even close. The paparazzi video is allegedly a sick secret clue as to what happened to Lina Morgana... or maybe it's just a tasteless coincidence?

Lady Gaga commits suicide at the end of "Paparazzi" performance pic.twitter.com/OS8LwtR4KM — retired hoe (@PRAYlNGMANTlS) May 15, 2017

I don't know, you guys. I love a good wacky celebrity conspiracy as much as the next girl who likes to chug rose spritzer with my National Enquirer, but this smacks of savvy internet hoaxery, especially given the pop culture smarts evident on retired hoe's charming Twitter feed. Only you can decide!