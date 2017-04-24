This article contains spoilers from Gotham Season 3.

#Gotham has been on hiatus since January but the hit Fox series finally returned to screens tonight with a rather eventful spring premiere. Following the events of the winter finale, the citizens of Gotham dealt with the fall out of Jerome's reign of terror while Nygma began his transformation into #TheRiddler. Elsewhere, Gordon discovered a lot about his past.

However, despite the jaw-dropping discoveries of the premiere episode, there was one scene that stole the internet's attention. After seemingly murdering Oswald, Nygma struggled to cope in a world without his best friend. As a coping mechanism, the future Riddler took drugs in order to conjure up an hallucination of his best frenemy.

This version of Oswald wasted no time in telling Nygma exactly how he feels and he even voiced his opinion through song, belting out Amy Winehouse classic, "Wake Up Alone."

The internet could not handle the awesomeness of #RobinLordTaylor's musical moment and took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Who knew @robinlordtaylor had such a wonderful singing voice and that top hat classic #Penguin look was spectacular #Gotham — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) April 25, 2017

Penguin serenading Nygma by getting his Amy Winehouse on. #Gotham #YungGotham — Crystal Edwards (@phillythinktank) April 25, 2017

Oswald Donned The Iconic Penguin Outfit

It wasn't just the singing that grabbed viewers' attention, many eagle eyed viewers were ecstatic to see Gotham's version of Oswald don the top hat and coattails for this hilarious musical sequence. As any good comic fan is aware, this iconic look belongs to The Penguin character.

For a moment Cobblepot was starting to look more and more like the Penguin in that tux and hat. #Gotham @Gotham pic.twitter.com/O8INYygEH5 — Steve & Steven (UNE) (@UrbanNoize) April 25, 2017

New sexual orientation: Oswald singing in Penguin's outfit #Gotham — Emperor_Penguin (@Cain_Nightyard) April 25, 2017

CLASSIC SINGING PENGUIN IN TAILS AND THE HAT #Gotham — Rebecca Joubert (@BeckyBeckaBex) April 25, 2017

@robinlordtaylor love you in top hat and tails: the Penguin MUST still be alive. More singing, too, please! — Maria Radford (@3angel24) April 25, 2017

@robinlordtaylor the penguin suit and top hat gave me life thank you king — bianca (@edvvardnygma) April 25, 2017

OSWALD SINGING IN A TOP HAT AND SUIT TRULY A PENGUIN IM SHOOK pic.twitter.com/fyNTNOZbJl — kay | read bio (@KINGMlNGYUS) April 25, 2017

As Nygma continues to evolve into the Riddler, we can only wonder what lies in store for the citizens of Gotham as they deal with the birth of one of the most iconic #Batman villains of all time.

