Supergirl may have drastically improved since it moved to The CW but the second season of the hit #superhero drama has been severely lacking in one thing in particular — Cat Grant. As the show moved production from L.A to Vancouver when it switched networks, actress Calista Flockhart was unable to continue on as a series regular.

While she was initially meant to recur throughout Season 2, Cat was written out in the second episode of the season and has remained absent ever since. The latest episode was without a doubt the most explosive, action packed instalment of #Supergirl but despite all that, the internet was focused on one thing and one thing only — Calista Flockhart.

'Supergirl' [Credit: The CW]

The Ally McBeal actress finally made her long awaited return to Supergirl and viewers took to social media to express their joy — #WelcomeBackCat took over Twitter and several terms such as "Cat Grant" and "Supergirl" were trending!

Cat showed up just as National City was experiencing its deadliest threat yet — several thousand Daxamites invaded the city. But, fear not, Cat gave Supergirl a much needed pep talk — oh how we've all missed those pep talks. Flockhart delivered her greatest performance on Supergirl yet and having Cat Grant back in our lives left us shouting "Yasss Queen!" at our TV screens — let's take a look at the greatest social media reactions to Cat's awesome return:

CALISTA I WILL HELP YOU PACK JUST RELOCATE TO VANCOUVER SO WE CAN HAVE CAT GRANT PERMANENTLY BACK ON THE SHOW AGAIN I AM BEGGIN — laur cat grant (@svpercat) May 16, 2017

Can Cat Grant be anymore AWESOME!? She's giving out amazing burns and advice left & right!! I MISSED HER SO MUCH!!!! #Supergirl pic.twitter.com/7QTWCG1eGm — Haley Radiant (@HaleyTheRadiant) May 16, 2017

THIS. This is why I absolutely 100% ADORE AND LOVE CAT GRANT #Supergirl — Lauren Nickols (@LaurenNickols) May 16, 2017

Calista's acting totally felt like her inner always there Ally McBeal popped up in that conversation with Kara. #Supergirl — Reid Harris Cooper (@reidhcooper) May 16, 2017

Me watching Cat Grant give a speech only a Queen could. pic.twitter.com/IP766JGtWb — Supergirl.TV (@Supergirltvsite) May 16, 2017

Ladies and gentlemen ... Miss Cat Grant.#WelcomeBackCat pic.twitter.com/bsAcGrmtse — laylo (@evilquexr) May 15, 2017

i cant believe its been 84 years #WelcomeBackCat pic.twitter.com/Zr7E1Ehqqg — Larissa Flofo (@catgront) May 15, 2017

the fact that #welcomebackcat is a thing pic.twitter.com/y1IheTmHxj — amber loves ming (@thescavalry) May 15, 2017

THIS IS THE FIRST TIME I'VE TUNED BACK IN SINCE YOU LEFT #WelcomeBackCat — SupergaySC (@SupergayC) May 16, 2017

"But my favorite part of the episode is the return of our incredible, formidable character, Cat Grant." #WelcomeBackCat pic.twitter.com/ay8u1TncOA — beyondambivalent (@beyondambvalent) May 15, 2017

CAT GRANT IS MY FAVORITE THING ABOUT SUPERGIRL. CALISTA FLOCKHART I LOVE YOU WITH ALL I HAVE — edelweiss (@imlexanvers) May 16, 2017

Not in my damn house!!!! lol YASS!!!! CAT!!!! Preach #Supergirl — Whitney (@drigon88) May 16, 2017

Cat Grant is back!! And that entrance is EPic!! #Supergirl pic.twitter.com/22FPCX7j4L — E R N A (@ImcalledErna) May 16, 2017

YAS CAT YASSSSSSS!!!!!! INTERRUPT TF OUT OF RHEA'S STUPID ASS!!!!!! #Supergirl — H (@The5H31LA) May 16, 2017

"I'm Cat Grant. Known on Earth as Queen of all media." YASSS THE QUEEN IS BACK!!! #Supergirl — Sofia Tobiasson (@tmsofia) May 16, 2017

Wonder Woman, Lois Lane & Ally McBeal Walk Into A Room....

Without a doubt, the greatest scene in the latest episode was when President Olivia Marsdin and Queen Rhea of Daxam were engaging in an argument about future leadership on earth, only to be interrupted by Cat Grant who attacked both individuals for their petty squabbling. In a rare moment, three of #TV's greatest female icons of all time appeared on screen together.

Lynda Carter blazed a trail with her revolutionary portrayal of Wonder Woman back in the 1970s. Just like her last appearance on Supergirl, Carter sported her iconic Diana Prince hairstyle. Similarly, Calista Flockhart's Ally McBeal helped towards changing perceptions of leading women on television. There's no doubt that Flockhart embraced her inner Ally in this awesome Supergirl moment, speaking at an unprecedented speed just like the neurotic lawyer from the hit '90s show. Additionally, Teri Hatcher's Lois Lane in Lois & Clark remains one of the greatest versions of the character.

Seeing the three TV legends together on-screen gave us goosebumps and, let's be honest, without their contributions to the TV landscape in the past, we may not have shows like Supergirl in the present. As I'm sure you guessed, it wasn't just us that picked up on this award worthy moment, the internet was loving it too!

Flashback central! Wonder Woman vs Lois Lane vs Ally McBeal... #GirlPower #Supergirl — Talk TV with Tiffany (@TalkTVwTiffany) May 16, 2017

#Supergirl , Wonder Women, Lois Lane and Ally McBeal all in one episode? — Mikey M (@frelling_cute) May 16, 2017

LOL. I love Daxamite Lois Lane, President Wonder Woman, and Queen Ally McBeal confronting each other! #SupergirlCW — Paul Roth in LA (@paulidin) May 16, 2017

A squabble between Wonder Woman and Lois Lane, interrupted by Ally Mcbeal... I just love #Supergirl — Miguel Lopez (@mklopez) May 16, 2017

@pumpkinsfan and Ally McBeal tossed in for fun? — Christine D'Ambrosio (@apostrophetech) May 16, 2017

Wow. What else can we say? Welcome back Cat!

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

