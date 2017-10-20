Gotham has become notorious for adding alterations to the beloved Batman mythology, which aids the hit series in creating their own interpretation of the DC hero's legacy. Now on its fourth season, Gotham has seen a multitude of famous Batman villains begin their descent into madness, and the latest episode of the hit prequel series saw the birth of one of the most iconic bad guys yet.

This Thursday's instalment of #Gotham saw the return of Butch Gilzean, who was last seen in the Season 3 finale when he was shot by Barbara Keane. However, as always with Gotham, there was a twist involved. We found out in Season 3 that Butch's real name was in fact Cyrus Gold and #DC fans were quick to notice that that is the name given to comic book character #SolomonGrundy, meaning that Butch was going to transform into Grundy. And that's exactly what happened in this week's episode.

Note: This post contains heavy spoilers from Gotham Season 4, Episode 5.

Solomon Grundy Was Born On 'Gotham'

As the episode began, we found hospital guards transporting a motionless Butch, who was still in a coma, "up state." According to them, the hospital needed to make room for patients and this was why they were removing Butch from the premises. However, it soon became apparent that "up state" meant a nearby swamp, and they heinously disposed of Butch in the soiled water.

Later, we returned to the swamp and, as we expected, Butch emerged from swamp alive. Well, sort of: He was more alive than he was when he went into the swamp, let's put it that way. His skin was discolored, his hair was white and he looked creepier then ever. After hearing the Solomon Grundy nursery rhyme playing on a radio, a confused Butch adopted Grundy as his name and headed back to the city.

The Internet Loves Solomon Grundy

Solomon Grundy may be a future nemesis of the Caped Crusader, but it appears that fans of Gotham don't really care. Instead, they are showing love for the show's interpretation of the classic #Batman villain. In fact, Gotham viewers were so overcome with emotion that many of them took to Twitter to voice their opinion and commend actor Drew Powell for his wonderful portrayal of the iconic character. Take a look at some of the greatest tweets below:

Grundy is too precious for this world #Gotham — georgeparisol (@beatlekin) October 20, 2017

Grundy in action in Gotham yeee boiiiiiiii — Marcus The Ginger (@ViewerMarcus) October 20, 2017

I like Grundy he is kindhearted but very strong.#Gotham — Darius D. Brooks (@Godfather197919) October 20, 2017

Ok I'll admit, that Soloman Grundy scene in Gotham was good. #Gotham — Dmtri S (@dtksn7blogger) October 20, 2017

@thedrewpowell You killed it as Solomon Grundy last night! SO excited for more! #Gotham — Laura Jean (@LauraJean1992) October 20, 2017

Solomon Grundy, hell of a character! #Gotham — James Claude (@jamesclaude52) October 20, 2017

We're only five episodes in, but Gotham Season 4 is shaping up to be the Batman prequel series' best season yet. With Bruce experiencing all sorts of emotions after watching Ra's Al Ghul kill his friend last week, it looks like his vigilantism is going to have to take a back seat for a while. But crime isn't going to stop and with Solomon Grundy on the loose, it's looking like the city is in need of a hero more than ever. Who knows what Grundy will do now that he's aligned himself with the pompous Ridder? I guess we'll just have to wait and see.

Gotham airs Thursdays on Fox.

Were you a fan of Solomon Grundy's arrival on Gotham? Tell us in the comment section below.