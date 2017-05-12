In 2012, the sci-fi satire #IronSky took the internet by storm with an silly yet eye-catching premise: Nazis on the moon attempt to invade Earth with a fleet of fully-armed flying saucers. Though the movie's overall quality was often debated, Iron Sky was something of an online phenomenon. Some thought it was the craziest movie ever to grace the big screen - but that title might be about to given to Iron Sky: The Coming Race instead.

For one thing, the ads for Iron Sky: The Coming Race prominently features a newly resurrected Adolf Hitler riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex on the moon.

20 years after the nuclear holocaust, which occurred at the end of the first movie, Iron Sky: The Coming Race takes place on the former Nazi moon base where the remnants of humanity live. The peace is shattered when Nazis from the Hollow Earth attack. Now, it's up to mankind's last survivors to take the fight to the Nazis in their underground lair and discover the horrifying truth of humanity.

The President of the United States (Stephanie Paul) and Mondführer Wolfgang Kortzfleisch (Udo Kier) from Iron Sky will return. Taking things to the next level, the sequel will also feature fictitious versions of historical world leaders such as Caligula, Joseph Stalin, and Mao Zedong), as well as Idi Amin, Margaret Thatcher, and a dancing Vladimir Putin. Joining them will be Osama bin Laden, Steve Jobs, and a gun-wielding Jesus Christ.

Iron Sky: The Coming Race continues the Iron Sky tradition of mocking both Nazi ideology and well-known conspiracy theories, this time focusing on the Hollow Earth theory and the belief that world leaders are part of the Lizard People society that controls world events from behind the scenes.

The sequel has been in production since 2012, and even came out with a promo video back in 2014. The promo was shown in the 2014 Cannes International Film Festival, and maximized its use of Hitler riding a T-Rex.

Though The Coming Race has yet to be released, a potential third Iron Sky movie has been teased, this time featuring China, which you can see below.

The Iron Sky movies are part of a trend of low-budget independent movies that hearken back to the days of equally low-budget, grindhouse cinema. What sets the Nazi-parodies apart from the rest is the fact that the Iron Sky movies are mostly crowd-funded efforts that relied heavily on fan donations.

Iron Sky: The Coming Race originally set out to be funded by nothing but fan donations on Indiegogo, but has since been financed in part by the Finnish Film Foundation and Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg. The movie's total budget is an estimated 17 million dollars, two million dollars above its original target.

The first Iron Sky polarized audiences due to its seemingly serious tone, despite its use of Nazis riding flying saucers. Iron Sky: The Coming Race, on the other hand, seems to have embraced its absurdity.

Needless to say, Iron Sky: The Coming Race is bound to be remembered for its sheer insanity. After all, it's going to be hard to forget a movie where Hitler rode a T-Rex into battle.