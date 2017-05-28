Shots have been fired once again in the ongoing feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. With the release of her newest album Witness, Katy Perry has stirred the pot of bad blood with the drop of her latest single "Swish, Swish" featuring Nicki Minaj. What's the big deal, you ask? Well, said track is heavily rumored to be about Swift!

#KatyPerry recently appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden, where the two jammed out to said diss-track. Perry even revealed the origin of the feud between her and Swift, and also mentioned a truce. This feud between the two pop princesses has been going on for what feels like forever, but just how did we get here?

2008–2011: You Know It Used To Be Mad Love

@taylorswift13 You're as sweet as pie! Let's write a song together about the subject we know best... for my new record. It'll be brilliant~ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 6, 2009

Yes, there was a time where #TaylorSwift and Katy Perry were actually friends. Well, at least a time where they weren't writing songs/taking digs at one another. Both were very friendly on Twitter, with Taylor tweeting out her love for Katy Perry and Perry wishing Swift a happy birthday. They would even exchange friendly hugs and pose for photos together at events like the VMAs or Grammys. No bad blood here!

@taylorswift13 HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL GIRL! You deserve it all! — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 13, 2009

2012–2014: Now We've Got Problems

Things started to take a turn in early 2012, when Katy Perry started dating Swift's ex-boyfriend, John Mayer. Taylor Swift even dropped the tune "Dear John" dedicated to her former lover.

In late 2013, Lockhart Brownlie gave an interview discussing his experience working with both Taylor Swift and Katy Perry as a backup dancer. He goes on to explain that he and two other dancers (that were working with Katy Perry) went off to join Taylor Swift on her Red tour but left early to rejoin Perry on her Prism tour. "We weren't really dancing in Taylor's tour anyway, so I had got a little bored." According to Katy Perry, this is when the feud between her and Taylor Swift officially started.

Cut to 2014, with Taylor Swift appearing on Rolling Stone magazine, where shots were officially fired! While promoting the release of her album 1989, Swift talked with Rolling Stone about the track "Bad Blood" and how it was about an unnamed artist.

"For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not. She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?' She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I'm surprisingly non-confrontational - you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It's awkward, and I don't like it."

Of course, the internet was abuzz trying to work out who she was talking about, but Katy Perry herself made it fairly obvious that "Bad Blood" was targeted at her. The day after the magazine dropped, Perry tweeted out this — whatever could she mean?

Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing... — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 9, 2014

2015–2016: And Baby, Now We've Got Bad Blood!

Taylor Swift debuted the highly anticipated diss-track "Bad Blood" in May at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. Katy Perry stayed rather quite until Swift got into some beef with Nicki Minaj! If you don't remember, when the nominations for the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards were released, Nicki Minaj tweeted out how upset she was that "Anaconda" didn't receive a "Video of the Year" award.

@NICKIMINAJ I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 21, 2015

Without naming names, Taylor Swift believed it was a jab at her nomination and decided to respond, but Minaj cleared things up by tweeting out that it wasn't about Swift. However, Katy Perry decided to fuel the feud between her and Swift even more by tweeting out the following:

Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalizes on the take down of a woman... — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 22, 2015

It is pretty clear that Perry is referencing "Bad Blood" and how it was a direct "take down" of Perry herself. The subtweets and no-names shade from Perry continued in July of 2016, when Taylor Swift broke up with Calvin Harris. Drama arose when Taylor revealed that she co-write Harris's new hit "This Is What You Came For." In now deleted tweets, Harris went on a complete rant about Swift and even brought up Katy Perry!

So, of course Perry joined in on the fun with a simple gif of Hilary Clinton.

2017: Swish, Swish Bish!

Here we are — a solid four years since this ridiculous feud began. With Perry's latest so-called diss-track on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Corden asked Katy Perry if this was the end of it. This is what she had to say:

"But, what I wanna say is that I'm ready for that B.S. to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something and there's going to be a reaction. And trust me daddy, there's going to be a reaction. It's all about karma...I think, personally, that women together — not divided and, like, none of this petty shit — women together will heal the world.”

So, will Taylor Swift and Katy Perry finally squash the hate and start over? Only time will tell.

What do you think about the Taylor vs. Katy feud? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!