It's a Kardashian miracle! Following the news that Kylie Jenner was expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott and that #KimKardashian and Kanye had employed a surrogate for Baby No. 3, it's now become apparent that another Kardashian sister is heading for motherhood too.
Soon after the premiere of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Anniversary Special, the bombshell that Khloe Kardashian was pregnant dropped with the force of a thousand orange Lamborghinis.
And while KoKo has yet to confirm the fact that she's already 4 months pregnant with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, fans have been quick to all make the same joke regarding this newly announced triple miracle of life. Here's Twitter's take on the wonderful surprise, alongside speculation that the genius of momager Kris Jenner probably masterminded the pregnancies in the first place.
