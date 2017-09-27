It's a Kardashian miracle! Following the news that Kylie Jenner was expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott and that #KimKardashian and Kanye had employed a surrogate for Baby No. 3, it's now become apparent that another Kardashian sister is heading for motherhood too.

Soon after the premiere of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Anniversary Special, the bombshell that Khloe Kardashian was pregnant dropped with the force of a thousand orange Lamborghinis.

And while KoKo has yet to confirm the fact that she's already 4 months pregnant with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, fans have been quick to all make the same joke regarding this newly announced triple miracle of life. Here's Twitter's take on the wonderful surprise, alongside speculation that the genius of momager Kris Jenner probably masterminded the pregnancies in the first place.

Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner all pregnant right before the new season of KUWTK? Kris Jenner's just sitting there like pic.twitter.com/2onyeHukpx — Taylor (@Tayhoj) September 26, 2017

Kylie and Khloe Kardashian pregnant.



New gen Kardashians kids & babies.



Kris Jenner calling Nickelodeon like...

pic.twitter.com/JSSwNXFlQ0 — Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) September 26, 2017

E!: we need something BIG for 10 years of #KUWTK



Kris: Kylie pregnant



E!: that's not really what we..



Kris: and Khloe #KhloeKardashian pic.twitter.com/nn5YtBsoDD — Victoria Freedlund (@vfreedlund) September 26, 2017

Kim pregnant via surrogate. Kylie pregnant. Khloe pregnant. The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works even harder. pic.twitter.com/Qg9weScD8x — Paola Gabriella (@pollypocketpc) September 27, 2017

Reporter: "Are you using turkey basters on your daughters while they sleep to get them pregnant"



Kris Jenner: pic.twitter.com/w7rfIBs9Fv — ***Mikey (@B_NERD) September 26, 2017

