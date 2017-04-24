Moving from cats to munchkins, is #NicoleScherzinger preparing to hop on her broomstick and head for Emerald City? As we patiently wait for any news surrounding a #Wicked feature film, it looks like #StephenDaldry may already be eyeing-up his leading lady. Sure to be the talk of Tinsel Town, the casting of Wicked is guaranteed to leave the rest of Hollywood green with envy.

Just like the Katy Perry song, production around a live-action version of Wicked has certainly been "Hot N Cold," however the film adaptation of 2003's Broadway hit is officially back on and keen to start defying gravity and box office expectations. As Universal moves toward production, have we already found our Elphaba?

She's Got The X-Factor

According to The Sun, Daldry and producer Marc Platt are looking to cast the former Pussycat Doll in the part of the Wicked Witch of the West, a.k.a. Elphaba. A source told the paper:

"Nicole has held early discussions with film bosses who think she's perfect for the role of Elphaba." "She's been eyeing a career in acting for some time now, so playing the lead role in a such a popular musical would be a major coup."

The news could be explain why Scherzinger is yet to sign on as a judge for the upcoming series of Simon Cowell's popstar search, The X-Factor. However, as Wicked is so far off, let's take the news with a pinch of salt!

The part was famously played by Margaret Hamilton in the 1939 film #TheWizardofOz and by Idina Menzel for most of Wicked's run. Whether or not the 38-year-old Scherzinger will nab the part is unknown, but even Menzel herself has championed the decision. It would have made sense for Menzel to simply carry the role over into Hollywood, but she has refused the role, citing herself as "too old" to continue playing it.

See also:

Cat's Your Lot

[Credit: Instagram @nicolescherzy]

Scherzinger is no stranger to musical numbers and Wicked would continue her illustrious pop career and time treading the boards. She notably took on the role of Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's West End Cats, before dropping out to join the X-Factor.

Previous actresses linked the role of Elphaba have included Anna Kendrick, Ariana Grande, and Lea Michele, but it is all hearsay. Elsewhere, the original Glinda (Kristin Chenoweth) spoke out on who she would cast and also tipped the likes of Michele or even Zooey Deschanel.

Scherzinger certainly has the vocals to take on the part, and her stage career should put her in good stead to play Elphaba. Her acting credits have certainly taken a boost recently, with Scherzinger scheduled to appear as Penny in the TV adaptation of Dirty Dancing; she's also nabbed parts in Men In Black III and in Disney's Moana.

As for the rest of Wicked, Universal's production is aiming to cast a spell over cinemagoers in 2019, while the entire cast still remains a mystery. You can see this one coming though, someone had better phone Andy Serkis and tell him to suit up to play a motion-capture flying monkey!

Check out Lea Michele singing "Defying Gravity" on Glee and don't forget our poll below!

Poll Who would you cast as Elphaba? Scherzy

Lea Michele

Zooey Deschanel

Someone else (comment below)

(Source: The Sun)

[Poll Image Source: MGM]