Orlando Bloom has been attracting quite a bit of public attention these days — not only has he been in the spotlight since his high-profile split from Katy Perry, but his recent reaction to the dizzying media frenzy surrounding his summer penis pics also made the headlines.

And now, the British actor has gone and done it again, making us gasp out loud over the fact that he could potentially sinking his teeth into a former cast member of #TheVampireDiaries.

Apparently, since bidding his relationship with Perry a fine farewell in what appears to be the most amicable break-up in Hollywood history, Orlando has already moved on to dipping his wand in #NinaDobrev. According to People, the pair are reportedly getting it on but are keeping things "super casual:"

"They’ve known each other for a while. Recently they’ve been hanging out as more than friends. It’s super casual."

It appears that the dating rumors sprouted after the actress was seen partying with #OrlandoBloom at Coachella, an event that was attended by everyone who was anyone over this past weekend. However, sadly we didn't see Orlando basking in the sun with his sausage out this time and in fact, he also spent quite a bit of time with model Ashley Haas at the festival — a sure sign to the yellow press that things between N-dobz and himself weren't that serious yet.

Still, a rep for Nina was quick to deny speculation that the actress and the Pirates Of The Carribbean actor were anything more than just friends, saying:

"Nina and Orlando are just friends. They have the same representation and friends in common, and often end up in the same social group. That’s all it is."

With such conflicting information, only time will tell if "Norlando" will truly become a thing or not. I'm into it, though.

Poll Are Orlando Bloom and Nina Dobrev a match made in heaven? Yes, they are 100 percent perfect for one another.

No, this is a load of bollocks.

I don't even know who these people are.

[Image credit: The CW]

(Source: People)