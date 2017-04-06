Ahh those lovable blue creatures who have dressed in the same matching white pant & hat combo for nearly 60 years, #TheSmurfs, are delighting us yet again with another movie installment, Smurfs: The Lost Village — but is it scary for kids?

While the 2011 movie The Smurfs and its 2013 sequel The Smurfs 2 were relatively delightful, tame affairs, here's a closer look at what you can expect from Smurfs: The Lost Village so you can avoid any potentially scary moments if watching with kids.

Smurfs: The Lost Village - Is The Plot Scary For Kids?

'Smurfs: The Lost Village' [Credit: Columbia Pictures]

Smurfs: The Lost Village focuses predominantly on the story of Smurfette, the only girl in Smurf Village who begins to feel increasingly alienated in her hometown. One day, she wanders straight into the forbidden forest along with fellow Smurfs Clumsy, Brainy and Hefty - a place where Papa Smurf has forbidden the Smurfs to go — and discovers a map. Shortly after, they are captured by the Smurf's nemesis, Gargamel, and taken to his castle.

Things to be cautious of: This group of Smurfs clearly disobey their father figure Papa Smurf's orders and they find themselves trapped in a scary castle as a result. Gargamel while obviously a villain, is not visually terrifying, his scariness originates from his behavior which ultimately, becomes his undoing.

'Smurfs: The Lost Village' [Credit: Columbia Pictures]

Managing to escape the castle, the Smurfs return to Smurf Village where Papa Smurf disciplines them for going against his wishes and confines them to their houses as punishment. However, convinced that the discovered map holds the answers to her isolation, Smurfette manages to convince Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty to sneak out in the night, again disobeying Papa Smurf.

With evil Gargamel hot on their tail, the group engage in all variety of adventures in the forest and end up saving Gargamel's life when he falls down into a river — although he doesn't thank them.

Things to be cautious of: Yet again, the group go against their father figure's wishes, and consequently find themselves in several precarious situations in which they're not fully adept to navigate. Some scenes of peril ensue, but they always manage to come out the other side, unscathed.

'Smurfs: The Lost Village' [Credit: Columbia Pictures]

Ultimately, the group are captured by a leaf creature who was introduced at the beginning of their adventure, and it is revealed to them that they are among a group of other female Smurfs. They are then lead to their village which is called Smurfy Grove where they get to meet a whole host of new female Smurfs and Smurfette finally feels like she's no longer alone in the world.

Things to be cautious of: While it's brilliant that we are finally getting to see a more rounded picture of femininity and womanhood in The Smurfs, the message that if you continually go against your parental figure's wishes, you will be rewarded, may prove problematic for some.

Why 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' Isn't Scary For Kids

'Smurfs: The Lost Village' [Credit: Columbia Pictures]

Unlike its predecessors, The Smurfs and The Smurfs 2, Smurfs: The Lost Village is actually aimed at an even younger audience which means that there's much less "potty humor" and less scary scenes. While there are some scenes depicting Smurfs in situations of danger, in the end there is no lasting damage to any of the Smurf protagonists.

Smurfs: The Lost Village also has a very positive message by providing us with a host of new female Smurf characters who exhibit a range of personality traits such as SmurfStorm who is a tombyish Smurf and SmurfBlossom who is extremely energetic. They put The Smurfs in the 21st century by finally giving us more than just Smurfette as the franchise's token female character.

'Smurfs: The Lost Village' [Credit: Columbia Pictures]

With themes which reinforce the importance of teamwork, the concept that you are not defined by being just one thing (i.e. Smurfette isn't defined just by purely being pretty) and that females are equally as capable as males, Smurfs: The Lost Village isn't just safe for kids, it's also got some great morals for them too!

Did We Miss Anything? Do you think Smurfs: The Lost Village Is Safe For Kids?