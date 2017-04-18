Most superhero movies come packing a maximum of two post-credits scenes, but Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 is not most superhero movies, and director James Gunn takes your maximum and raises you a big fat Draximum (sorry) — because Vol. 2 is throwing down the gauntlet with no fewer than five post-credits scenes.

Right after the man himself confirmed that he'll be back directing Vol. 3, Gunn took to Twitter to confirm the number of post-credits scenes we can expect with Vol. 2.

Four of the five scenes apparently land mid-credits, and can be considered mini vignettes of sorts, while there's a fifth, proper post-credits scene at the end.

Having not seen the film yet it's impossible to know exactly what's in the post-credits scene, but we do know that it connects to the wider #MCU, so there are two logical guesses here — that it sets up #ThorRagnarok in some way, or that we check in with Thanos, who doesn't have long to hunt and collect the fifth and sixth Infinity Stones.

If it's a Thor: Ragnarok tease, a solid guess might be a first look at Loki masquerading as Odin, before Thor discovers that the real Odin is in fact missing. Perhaps an even better bet would be a brief teaser of Hela (Cate Blanchett) being released from her millennia-long imprisonment, setting into motion the titular assault on Asgard.

If the post-credits scene involves #Thanos, on the other hand, it might give us our first proper preview of #InfinityWar and how exactly Thanos intends to find the Time Gem and Soul Gem in order to complete his Infinity Gauntlet. Presumably he'll be working with a clutch of minor villains, so we may be introduced to one of them.

Hey, big man. [Credit: Marvel Studios]

All will be revealed when Baby Groot, Drax, Gamora, Peter and the rest of the newly-expanded gang drop into our orbit on May 5 (or a week earlier in Europe).

