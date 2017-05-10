If you've somehow missed the incredible news that #Marvel and #Fox were partnering to produce two X-Men television shows, then you're in for a treat because it's legit, and it's exactly what fans of the X-Men franchise needs.

The first series, Noah Hawley's Legion, took fans' breath away and left us wanting more. With Fox finally signing off on the second, Matt Nix's The Gifted, it's not surprising that the initial teaser trailer and footage is wowing fans. Check it out below.

Now granted that this trailer doesn't necessarily have a lot to go on, but it's a great introduction to the fun that we're likely in store for. The Gifted will follow a family who learn that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to flee their home, the family meets the mutant underground and will undoubtedly meet several familiar faces along the way.

After the initial shock of seeing that The Gifted seems to fall in line with Fox's main timeline, Fox very quietly dropped some additional information about the show's main characters, more specifically their last name: Strucker. Now if you've read any comics or even seen any of Marvel's Cinematic Universe, that name should sound familiar.

The Strucker Family? Hail Hydra?

With The Gifted revolving around the Strucker family, it's interesting to think about the implications. In the comics, the name is linked primarily with the infamous head of #Hydra, Baron Von Strucker. Whereas throughout the Marvel Universe both film and television, Strucker has been fairly prevalent — appearing in Captain America: Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ulton and mentioned in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. while his son Werner appeared in several episodes.

It's interesting that The Gifted would nonchalantly drop the Strucker name if it didn't hold some sort of importance moving forward. It's highly unlikely that the family is directly tied to Baron as a direct descendant considering that in the comics the Hydra head is only known to have had 3 children; Werner and twins Andrea and Andreas, and it just seems like a stretch to have changed some of their story to that of a suburban family.

So How Does 'The Gifted' Fit Into The Hydra Story?



Well, it's most likely that The Gifted will have no real connection to Hydra, honestly, and stay more on the side of mutants rather than the stories developing surrounding the Avengers. The Gifted will tell the story of two ordinary parents Reed & Caitlin Strucker, played by Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker respectively, as they learn that their children, Lauren and Andy (Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Haynes) possess extraordinary powers.

With how iconic of a name Strucker is to the Marvel Studios side of the cinematic universe it seems unlikely that they would relinquish ownership of Baron or even his children to Fox to re-create in a sense. Although it's not unheard of considering how much is shared between them: The Watchers, The Skrull, and the brother/sister combination of Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch, to name a few.

Perhaps there is more to the family dynamics that we'll learn about in the coming months, but for now it's all left to the fan theorists.

So, what do you think - Will the Strucker's face opposition form the mutant race regarding the potential history with Hydra?