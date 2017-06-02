Today, #WonderWoman releases in theaters, so fans will finally be able to see the iconic female superhero shine in her first theatrical film. While the previous three #DC Extended Universe films received mixed reactions, critics and fans have agreed that Wonder Woman is an enjoyable and well-made film.

If you are heading out to the theater this weekend, you are probably wondering whether or not you should wait around for a potential post-credit scene, which have been featured in most #superhero films. Now, we have an official answer.

'Wonder Woman' Does Not Have A Post-Credit Scene

:( [Credit: Warner Bros]

After viewers caught the first public showings of Wonder Woman, they came out of theaters revealing that the superhero blockbuster does not include a post-credit scene. Critic screenings did not feature a post-credit scene, but it is not uncommon for such things to be cut from early press screenings.

Neither #ManOfSteel nor #BatmanVSuperman had one, yet #SuicideSquad did feature a last scene with Amanda Waller and Bruce Wayne after the credits rolled.

This isn't the end of the world and in no way will it affect the movie itself, some fans are still curious to why Warner Bros wouldn't include a post-credit scene at the end of Wonder Woman. Since the movie is set in the past, it wasn't able to set up for the future. A quick scene tacked on to the end featuring Wonder Woman in the present could have made a big difference.

Perhaps that's exactly why this superhero movie didn't include one – it might just be that Wonder Woman is its own movie.

Other fans will argue that DC doesn't want to make it appear that they are copying Marvel's cinematic universe formula. Producer Charles Roven represented Warner Bros on this matter, and explained to CinemaBlend why they decided to not include a post-credit scene.

I'm not going to say we'd never do one. ... There was one in Suicide Squad. But I don't think that we want to feel that we're forced to do something just because we didn't in the past.

There you have it, folks! Warner Bros didn't want to cram a post-credit scene into their movie to distract audiences from their most acclaimed piece of work that is a part of the DCEU. Personally, this shouldn't really matter as a post-credit scene after this movie probably wouldn't be too exciting unless they decided to have one that has nothing to do with the film (which is clearly what they were trying to avoid).

[Source: CinemaBlend]