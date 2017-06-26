The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a wonderfully broad creation, embracing Hollywood blockbusters, tie-in comics, popular TV and Netflix shows, and even a range of promotional YouTube videos! But is it also destined to include Sony's #Spiderman spinoff movies, such as #Venom? Things have become pretty confusing over the last week; for a few heady days we believed the symbiote's saga would be told as part of the wider MCU.

That's not the case. After a week of confusion, Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal have finally made it clear, with Pascal telling ComicBook.com:

"The other things that Sony are doing, which are characters from the Marvel comic book universe, are independent, separate franchises. Both 'Venom' and 'Silver Sable and Black Cat.'"

So that's finally settled. But how did things get so very confused? Let's take a look.

Venom Announced (March 4th, 2016)

In March 2016, Sony announced that they were reviving their plans for a Venom spinoff. Even at this early a stage, Entertainment Weekly reported:

"[This] is being envisioned as a franchise apart from and unrelated to the upcoming Spider-Man movie in the works with actor Tom Holland."

Silver And Black Announced (March 22nd, 2016)

Only a few weeks later, we learned Sony was working on another spinoff film, #SilverAndBlack. The Hollywood Reporter initially suggested that the film would be in the same world as the Marvel films, but this was swiftly edited to say:

"The spinoffs are not offshoots from the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming but rather projects spun from the overall franchise and based on Sony's Marvel's Spider-Man universe."

It's Not Connected (03/29/2017)

Not part of this world. 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' [Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures]

The director of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Jon Watts, was asked whether or not the Sony spinoffs were connected to his film. He answered:

“It’s not. It’s not connected to the Marvel world, so that’s really intriguing… what that will be. I don’t know anything about it. It’s not connected, so there’s not that overlap. I’m only focused on my movie right now.”

Sony's Marvel Universe (05/19/2017)

Sony announced that Tom Hardy had been cast as Eddie Brock, the original Venom. They revealed:

"Tom Hardy is Eddie Brock in Venom, the upcoming film from Sony's Marvel Universe releasing October 5, 2018. Production starts this fall."

The term "Sony's Marvel Universe" was seen by many as the brand for Sony's new villain-centric world.

Venom Is Not In The MCU (June 13th, 2017)

The casting of Tom Hardy left fans a little more interested in Venom, and in early June, Marvel visionary #KevinFeige was asked whether Venom was part of the MCU. He gave a simple answer:

“For now, there is no plan for Venom in the MCU. It’s a Sony Project.”

Some fans excitedly pointed out the qualifier, "For now" — but as of June 13th, there was no indication of Venom and Spider-Man sharing the screen.

Amy Pascal Complicates The Issue (June 22nd, 2017)

Here's where things took a crazy twist. While promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming, Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal were asked about the spinoffs. Pascal shocked fans worldwide when she explained that the Sony spinoffs were "in the same world" Marvel and Sony were building in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"Both movies will all take place in the world that we’re now creating for Peter Parker. I mean, they’ll be adjuncts to it, there may be different locations, but it will still all be in the same world and they will be connected to each other."

The term "adjunct" was a fascinating one, suggesting that these would be side-stories existing in the same world but not exerting any direct impact on the main MCU blockbusters. It's the same kind of relationship you see between the movies and the TV shows, so you could safely rule out the idea of Venom transitioning into, say, the Homecoming sequel.

Asked whether or not Tom Holland's Spider-Man could appear in one of the future spinoffs, Pascal replied:

"There's always a chance."

Kevin Feige didn't contradict her, but his poker face turned into a popular meme.

A Frustrating Transcript (06/23/2017)

Tom Holland unwittingly complicated matters still further, courtesy of a bad mike. Talking about Venom, he commented:

"It's very exciting. I think Tom Hardy will really play that character with a lot of energy, a lot of life, and it could be a very cool movie. It's not something that I know I will be involved in. As of now, I'm just focusing on Spider-Man 1 and just a little bit of Avengers, but yeah, I don't know anything about that movie."

Unfortunately, an incorrect transcript began to do the rounds on the Internet. According to the transcript, Holland said: "It's an awesome thing that I know I will be involved in." Many fans were left convinced Tom Holland would appear in Venom as Peter Parker, but that was actually the exact opposite of what he said.

In reality, there was never a chance Tom Holland would play a major role in Venom. The film is due out next year, and Holland is currently filming Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. He'll move on from that to the Homecoming sequel, due out in 2019. There's no way his schedule could possibly fit in anything more than the briefest of cameos.

No Plans In The MCU (06/24/2017)

JoBlo got the chance to ask Kevin Feige about this, but chose to focus on the question of whether or not Venom would ever transition over to the main Marvel movies. His response was unequivocal:

"Right now, Spidey is in the MCU and it's just Spidey. Civil War, Homecoming, we've already shot a lot of Tom Holland's scenes in the upcoming Avengers films, and we're just starting to solidify our plans for Homecoming 2 — we won't call it that, whatever it is — which is exciting because it'll be the first MCU movie after untitled Avengers in 2019. It'll be the way Civil War informed everything in Homecoming, those movies will launch him off into a very new cinematic universe at that point. Those five movies are [what] we're focusing on."

Many sites took that as confirmation that Venom and Silver & Black are not set in the same world as Homecoming, but it's important to note that's not what Feige said. He was asked a very specific question — whether other Sony properties would enter the mainstream MCU movies. The same day, Tom Holland confirmed we'll never see Venom in any of his Spider-Man movies.

At Last, Some Clarity! (06/25/2017)

Finally, Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige began to set the record straight, a full week after the domino-effect confusion amongst all the parties began. According to Pascal, we've misunderstood; she was simply celebrating the fact that Sony is working with Marvel characters.

"Here's what we're doing: all these characters are a part of the Marvel comic book universe. In that universe, they are all related to each other. Kevin [Feige] makes characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These characters are separate, except for Spidey, who belongs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is why he's there."

Although Pascal insisted that her earlier comments had been misinterpreted, the truth is that this is clearly damage control. At this point, we have no idea why Amy Pascal made the statement she did. We simply know that the dust is beginning to settle, and the Sony films are independent of the MCU. Feige insisted that it was possible, that he wouldn't say "never" — but quipped that, likewise, he wouldn't say "never" if asked whether or not Superman would show up in Avengers film someday either.

Finally, we have a definite answer: as of right now, the Sony films are independent from the MCU. Something has clearly been going on behind the scenes; Pascal didn't make those comments up on a whim, and her wording — with talk of Venom and Silver & Black being "adjuncts" to the MCU — was far too precise. Pascal is firmly backtracking now, but is this definitely the last word on Venom and co. being connected to the MCU? Only time will tell.

