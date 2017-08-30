Well, after a season of "Stark" revelations, HBO's Game of Thrones has bowed out with its penultimate season. It was definitely a song of ice and fire as Jon Snow emerged as a full Starkgaryen, Sansa became the Lady of Winterfell, and Arya Stark carried on playing Uma Thurman in Kill Bill. However, what about Bran "the forgotten" Stark?

We have seen the wheelchair-bound weirdo become little more than Encyclopedia BritBrannica this season, but let's not forget the whole myriad of theories about where Bran could be heading. With most #GameofThrones actors being just as savvy as the audiences who watch HBO's grisly saga, you can't blame our stars for wading in with their own two cents. So, what does #IsaacHempsteadWright really think is going on with Bran?

Bran Of The Hour

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Wright discussed those big Bran bamboozlers, and in particular, whether Bran really could be the Night King:

“I don’t know. I think it’s a little bit far-fetched. But the whole Hodor thing, if I had read that as a theory, I would have said, 'Nah, this is crazy.' So, who knows? Although I have to say, people are now comparing my face to the Night King and going, 'Yeah! It’s him! It’s over, there’s no question about it!' And I’m like, 'I don’t look that much like the Night King, do I?'”

It sounds like Wright isn't too convinced, but you wouldn't really spill a Wall-tumbling theory like that, would you? Also, there is the obvious assumption that Wright simply hasn't been told yet. If the various leaks and script debacles of Season 7 are anything to go by, HBO will be keen to lock their final episodes in the Red Keep at King's Landing.

Bran and the Night King being the same person is one of the better tinfoil hat theories to come from the depths of Reddit — and would also brilliantly with #GeorgeRRMartin's promises of a bittersweet ending — but can the Stark clan really lose another? The other (equally madcap) theory suggests that Bran could use his warging ability to hop into the newly resurrected Viserion, but even this comes with its problems:

“That would be good, if he could warg into him. But I don’t know what the logistics of that are now, considering he’s under the control of the White Walkers and the Night King. Why hasn’t Bran ever just warged into the zombies and stopped him? I don’t know if he can do that. Who knows whether he actually can warg into Viserion, if that ever were to occur.”

Branserion could be the show's hottest/coolest power couple, which would also neatly tie up the original Raven's prophecy that Bran would never walk again, but he would fly. Given Season 8's abridged timeline, if Bran really does become the leader of the undead masses or enter a dragon, it would have to be revealed pretty early on. Sure, Bran may have just gawped into the distance at Winterfell this season, but the essence of Bran is still there if his calculating interactions with Littlefinger are taken into account.

Fans of GoT are certainly known for their madcap theories, but for every R+L=J that comes true, there is another "it's in the eye of a giant" that doesn't. With only six episodes left *welp* expect things to be debunked/confirmed in quick succession when the show eventually returns.

No matter what happens, Bran seems quite content freaking us out at the moment and being his very own Birdman as the Three-Eyed Raven. However, as the Starks shore up their family ties in the North, don't expect Bran's sisters to abandon him just yet — that little lord is sure to keep on rollin' with his homies during Game of Thrones Season 8.

