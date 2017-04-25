It's been three years since Wes Anderson brought his quirky directorial style and humor to the big screen. That was The Grand Budapest Hotel, but he'll be back in 2018. After a two-year period of working on his latest picture, we have a release date and poster for his return to stop-motion animation. The film is called Isle of Dogs, and it will feature an amazing voice cast and an animation style similar to Fantastic Mr. Fox.

Here's the Isle of Dogs poster:

[Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures]

Anderson's upcoming comedy was announced back in 2015, a little over a year after Budapest came out in theaters, and the director stated it would be a "film about dogs," as IGN reported back in 2015.

Production on the film got underway this past October, and we learned the film will chronicle the a boy's journey through Japan to find his missing dog. Isle of Dogs will mark Anderson's second stop-motion film, following his adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel Fantastic Mr. Fox, in 2009. (That film was also released through Fox Searchlight Pictures.)

This new poster gives us a sneak peak of the visual palette Anderson is using for the film, as well as the release date: April 20, 2018. This date puts the movie amidst early summer blockbusters, including Rampage starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, it will be in a quiet enough time that Isle of Dogs should wash up high up on the box office list.

Anderson announced the film's cast in December, but the poster reminds us of the cast's all-star caliber. These actors all voice various dog characters in the film, ranging from big-name veteran actors such as Bryan Cranston and Harvey Keitel to relative newcomers such as Koyu Rankin.

[Credit: Buena Vista Pictures]

The cast also features a number of Anderson's frequent collaborators, some of whom are recent additions Anderson's impressive company, while others have been with the director for a long time. Bill Murray has appeared in every Wes Anderson film either in a main, supporting or cameo role since Rushmore, back in 1998, while actors including Harvey Keitel, Edward Norton and Tilda Swinton joined Anderson recently in 2012's Moonrise Kingdom.

Are you looking forward to Isle of Dogs? What's your favorite Wes Anderson film? Let us know in the comments below!

[Sources: Twitter, IGN, YouTube]