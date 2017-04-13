You know what? This world is full of scary shit. There are spiders that fly. Snakes come out of dryers and toilets.

And then there are storm drains.

Credit: ABC

Anyone who saw #StephenKing's It as a kid knows exactly what I'm talking about. To this day, I can't walk by a storm drain without giving it a sideways glance. I know there's not a clown in it. It won't pop out and rip my arm off. But I still look for those freaking red balloons.

Well, there's a Reddit user who thinks it's funny.

And he can go to hell.

A user that goes by the name yetti22 has taken it upon their demented damn self to scare the daylights out of every child in their neighborhood, and probably some grown-ups in the process.

In their Reddit post, "In honor of IT's remake....I did a thing," they posted this video.

Warning: There's An Evil Clown

Just look at the detail on #Pennywise's face. This is both the most twisted and most genius thing ever.

Still, shame on them.

Pennywise is coming! Will you be in theaters September 8, red balloon in hand for #It? Dressed like a clown?

Really?

Seriously, that's not nice.

