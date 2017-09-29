Made on a budget of $35 million, Warner Bros. was far from clowning around with adapting Stephen King's chilling tale of shapeshifting demon, Pennywise. Although the R-rated horror had plenty of buzz surrounding its release, no one could've predicted just how well it'd perform at the box office. IT is a colossal hit, and it's broken another huge milestone this week.

After an impressive domestic debut of $123 million three weeks ago, #It has now passed $500 million worldwide, which is over 14 times the cost of production. IT's current total stands at $272 million in North America and $226 million overseas, giving those involved more than enough reason to smile and mime.

Andy Muschietti's horror continues to gleefully steamroller its way through the record books. IT already has the biggest debut for an R-rated #horror movie, as well as the largest opening weekend for a horror movie, the largest September opening and the best performing Stephen King adaptation. In terms of R-rated openings, it only trailed last year's superhero hit, Deadpool, which opened to $132 million.

Records Are There To Be Broken

Now, IT's $500 million total makes it the highest grossing R-rated horror film of all time, jumping ahead of The Exorcist. Unadjusted for inflation, the 1973 classic made $232 million domestically and $441 million worldwide. In the all-time supernatural horror charts, IT is in second place, behind The Sixth Sense (1999), which ended its run with a total of $672.8 million. With a while left of its run, there's every chance IT will break that record, too.

"A communal, must-see moviegoing event"



In an interview with Variety, Sue Kroll, president of worldwide marketing and distribution at Warner Bros, expressed the studio's understandable pride at the film's performance:

"Crossing $500m is rarified air for any film, but for a horror film it is history-making, and we could not be prouder. "The film-makers and cast did more than make a box-office hit. They created a communal, must-see moviegoing event that has reverberated around the globe and is still going strong."

Casting the net a little wider, IT's domestic performance lands it sixth place in the all-time, R-rated #boxoffice. The Hangover ($277.3 million) and Matrix Reloaded ($281.6 million) are well within reach, too. The third spot, American Sniper, may just be out of reach, with a domestic total of $350.1 million. But as IT continues to surprise, (for more reasons than one) there's no saying when IT will reach its climax.

Is IT one of the best horror movies of all time?

(Source: Box Office Mojo)