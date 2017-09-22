In a very short time IT has made a killing at the Box Office, going on to become one of the highest rated horror pictures of all time and breaking multiple records. And while there's much that we love about Andy Muschietti film, the more we hear about what was cut, the more we wish we could have seen.

Recently, #IT star Jaeden Lieberher, who plays the leader of the Loser Club, revealed that some changes were made in the making of the film and one in particular almost changed the ending of the movie.

Speaking with Variety, Jaeden described the alternate ending to the movie:

"I did have this scene where I climb up the tower at the end. When I’m chasing after Georgie, I climb the tower and I’m at a one-on-one confrontation with Pennywise and then I say that I’m not afraid of him, that none of the Losers are afraid of him, and that’s how we beat him. But they took those lines and put [them] toward the end, right after our big fight. So I had this whole thing where Bill Skarsgard is grabbing me and pushing me off the ledge, and I had to wear this harness. That was a more difficult scene."

Those who've seen the film know that the original ending features The Losers Club defeating Pennywise by making him realize that they're not afraid of him. This then makes the monster fearful of the children who defy him, and he eventually disappears, going back to wherever he came from.

Why The Alternate Ending Wouldn't Have Worked

It's possible that Warner Bros. decided against using this scene since this would've provided a more definitive ending to the Pennywise chapter, one the filmmaker and the studio were not ready to close. Plus, the film's eventual ending is certainly great and makes a better case for Pennywise's return — had Bill faced Pennywise alone, this would mean that he was the sole vanquisher of Pennywise, which wouldn't work as well given that so much of the film was about the bond of the Losers Club.

This also wouldn't explain why all the Losers must return as adults to banish IT once again in the sequel. The fact that all of the Losers Club stood against him in the first film makes his return in #ItChapter2 even more exciting as it would give us a chance to see the Loser Club band together again to defeat the villainous clown.

And while I'm glad that Bill wasn't the one who ultimately defeated Pennywise single handed, it is certainly interesting to imagine how the dynamic would have been had this Loser defeated Pennywise only for him to resurrect as he eventually does, in the next film.

What do you think It fans? Are you happy with the original It ending?

