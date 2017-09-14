The long awaited remake of IT is finally out after years of anticipation and a ton of Youtube trailer views. Success is pretty much guaranteed already with the film smashing the September opening weekend record, and garnering tons of wonderful reviews from critics alike. This successful opening is great news for Warner Bros., which is well reflected by the announcement that they're starting work on the sequel soon.

Many of you may be unsure about what the sequel will entail, but those who are familiar with the mini-series or book will know it'll revolve around the kids of the first film all grown up. It will follow the story of the original Loser's Club 27 years later, honoring their childhood pact that if Pennywise ever returned, they would kill him.

There's no denying that kids of IT were definitely the best part of the movie, with their natural charisma, wit and hilarious banter. Pennywise was also amazing and excellently played by Bill Skarsgård, but the seven kids were just too perfect for the roles. With the young actors' performances being so good, it begs the important question: Who will play the grown up versions of Bill, Ben, Beverly, Richie, Mike, Eddie and Stanley? Let's speculate!

Warning: Minor spoilers for IT: Part II below.

1. Bill — Matthew McConaughey

'It', 'The Dark Tower' [Credit: Warner Bros., Columbia Pictures]

Bill is the more or less the leader of the Loser's Club. He ultimately makes all the executive decisions and was the first of the gang to be affected by Pennywise. In his adult years he's become a horror author, banking heavily off his traumatic childhood which we saw unfold in IT. For this role we need a wise, strong and dynamic actor who can range from totally in control to slightly unhinged and capable of anything.

Enter Matthew McConaughey, one of Hollywood's best actors and no stranger to playing a damaged man (True Detective, Mud). It's easy to see McConaughey in the role of a horror author, plagued by loss and seeking justice against Pennywise. It's also worth noting that McConaughey has already worked on a Stephen King adaptation this year with The Dark Tower.

2. Ben — Aaron Eckhart

'It', 'The Dark Knight' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Ben is the quiet kid in IT who has a wholesome heart, quiet mouth and a big brain. In the sequel he's gone on to become a rich and handsome architect who has major success in life. However, all his money and looks aren't enough to totally distract him from his traumatic experience as a child, and we'll see this haunt him in the sequel.

Aaron Eckhart is an excellent actor at fulfilling both of these requirements. In The Dark Knight he showcased a man who was totally successful and had everything he wanted in life, only to see that crumble to pieces. While it won't be that extreme in IT: Part II, we will need to see both sides of a man who's successful yet unhappy, and that's why Aaron Eckhart is perfect for the role.

3. Beverly — Amy Adams

'It', 'Arrival' [Credit: Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures]

Beverly, like most of the characters on this list, is one that demands a fantastic actor for the role. Scarred by her horrific childhood, Bev is a character who's optimistic even in the darkest of times; and 15-year-old Sophia Lillis played the role excellently in IT.

For the sequel we're going to need a high calibre actor who can bring the emotional levity of Bev and hone in on her much needed positivity. Amy Adams is one of Hollywood's most elite, starring in amazing films over the years like Arrival, American Hustle and Her. Like Bev, Amy Adams is savvy and intelligent, and not to mention, they're both red heads!

4. Richie — Bill Hader

'It', 'Trainwreck' [Credit: Warner Bros., Universal Pictures]

Richie is an interesting character to cast for the sequel, because although he may be the funny one of the group, he's also quite sensitive and vulnerable. The actor who played young Richie, Finn Wolfhard, had the perfect choice for the adult Richie, choosing Saturday Night Live comic Bill Hader. This pick was too good to change, seeing as Hader is an actor who is excellent in going between drama and comedy, which is a necessity when playing Richie.

5. Mike — Idris Elba

'It', 'The Dark Tower' [Warner Bros., Colombia Pictures]

Mike is a vital part to the future of the Loser's Club, as he's the only kid who stays at home in Derry while the rest of the characters flee the cursed city. Mike also has a bit of a leadership role as he's the one who calls the gang and recruits them to come back and take on Pennywise once again.

Idris Elba could be an excellent fit for Mike as in previous roles he's shown how firm, trustworthy and strong he can be. Roles in films such as The Dark Tower, Pacific Rim and Prometheus all showcase the actor as a strong personality, fitting for the role of Mike Hanlon.

6. Eddie — Adam Scott

'It', 'Krampus' [Credit: Warner Bros., Universal Pictures]

So far on our list we've had a lot of strong and capable actors to lead, including Matthew McConaughey, Idris Elba, Amy Adams and Aaron Eckhar — but our next actor is used to less heroic roles. This is perfect for the role of Eddie, who's a tad more paranoid than the rest of the group due to his germaphobic nature and closed-door upbringing. This sense of unease and paranoia could be wonderfully captured by Parks and Recreation's Adam Scott.

Thanks to the likes of Little Evil and Krampus, Adam Scott has proved time and time again that he's the master of the comedy/horror genre. This means Adam Scott is perfect for scenes in IT: Part II that require seamless transitions between horror and comedy without it being awkward.

7. Stanley - Casey Affleck

'It', 'Manchester By The Sea' [Credit: Warner Bros., Amazon Studios]

Wyatt Oleff did a fantastic job of playing the reserved and concerned Stanley in IT, so much so that it's going to be hard to match the job he did. That's why for the sequel, we'll need an actor who's excellent at conveying emotion to carry on the arc.

Casey Affleck has proven to be one of the best actors in Hollywood right now. In Manchester by the Sea he proved how well he can convey the somber and sullen performance as an actor, which could be useful for the role of Stanley. For those who've seen the original IT mini-series or read the book, you'll know how Affleck's acting capabilities will come in handy for the sequel.

How incredible does that cast lineup look? A lot of A-list celebrities that could make IT: Part II just as good as the first installment. The acting range and charisma was so good in IT that they're going to need Hollywood's best to give the film a fitting sequel. Warner Bros. are not going to be short on budget given how much money the movie is already making, so why not recruit these veteran actors for one of the most exciting horror events in recent history?

Let me know who you'd like to see play the losers club in IT: Part II!