iZombie Season 3 returned to our screens a mere week ago, throwing us right back in to the ever-growing Zombie world that is Seattle. Whilst the premiere of the show's much-anticipated third season tied up some loose ends in the way of the inevitable Zombie-Human war, Episode 2 took a slightly different turn in bringing the show back to its roots with a classic murder mystery case for Liv and Clive.

This week saw the death of father and daughter Stan and Cindy Chan respectively, in what appeared to initially be a hit and run. A little investigating, and of course some brains later, and it became obvious that this was much more than a hit and run. Reports for Season 3 told us that we could expect Liv and Major to be on complimentary brains at some point, and with two convenient deaths, Liv and Major ended up as a strict father, and rebellious teen this episode.

1. Complimentary Brains - Lovers Turned Daddy & Daughter?

Major decides which brains he wants. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

The beginning of this weeks episode saw Liv do what she does best (other than solving murders!), as she cooked up the brains of Stan and Cindy Chan into quite the meal. Ravi, more than used to Liv's exploits as a Zombie, stood by casually as Liv prepped her meal, much to Clive's disgust. Clive soon managed to overcome his disgust somewhat, at least enough to tell Major he should probably "eat Cindy," as Liv had already tucked into Stan. The reaction of both Liv and Major on Daddy-Daughter brains was almost immediate, and in consuming the brains of Stan and Cindy Chan, we were granted a little more of the humor from earlier seasons of #iZombie that we've become so accustomed to.

Liv gices Major a talking to. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

Major remained a spoiled teenager largely ashamed of his father (in this case Liv) for most of the episode as Liv, in strict Daddy mode, made sure to squash all and any fun Major was having at every given moment. The most interesting thing we learned however from the duo's complimentary brains, is that there is a way to get the brains, without the visions. The other soldiers at Filimore-Graves made sure to let Major know that they get all the nutrients they need from brains without the annoying visions or personality changes. Filimore-Graves actually grinds up a selection of brains for its soldiers, somehow managing to bypass the visions and personality changes.

2. Ravi's Going To Make Amends With Peyton - But He's Not Over Her And Blaine

Ravi contemplates whether to contact Peyton. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

Poor Ravi's been having a hard time of it since he found out Peyton and Blaine had been an item, albeit briefly. Of course it wouldn't be a problem if there were no lingering feelings between both Peyton and Ravi, and Peyton and Blaine. The fact that she still has some degree of feelings for Blaine, is a point of contention and constant frustration for Ravi, given Blaine's not-so-nice history.

Ravi, Blain and Peyton after the kidnapping. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

Regardless, Episode 2 saw Ravi come to the conclusion that avoiding her as he has been is futile, and won't change anything that's happened between her and Blaine. In light of this, Ravi's made the decision to contact her (after she called him last episode, and he ignored the call) and essentially make amends. Though we know that love triangle isn't quite over just yet (especially since, when Ravi didn't answer her call, Peyton then called Blaine), I think we can all agree that having Peyton and Ravi at least talking again, is a good thing.

3. Zombie Hit List - How Much Do The Public Actually Know About Zombies?

Clive and Liv see how the messageboard works 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

Last week's show saw Liv and Clive try desperately to stop a security guard who had survived the Max Rager Massacre from dropping a Z-Bomb live on air. Unfortunately, though they got there in time, they couldn't stop the inevitable, and it seems that wasn't the only avenue the Z word has escaped from. Following on from last week's episode, this week saw an entire family slaughtered, one that Clive knew from his past when he was deep undercover. All killed via headshots, police were initially confused as to the lack of blood, but it was obvious to Clive and Liv after seeing the removed nails, and Max Rager can, that the victims were all Zombies.

Liv and Ravi investigate at the crime scene. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

As Clive and Liv looked further into their deaths, they come across a next door neighbor with a possible vendetta against the deceased victims for being Zombies. When he shows them a message board thread on finding Zombies, they realize the issue is far bigger than they ever realized. It appears that in the 21 months since the boat party incident, the public have found out quite a bit about Zombies, and started a sort of online hit list for them. On the website, it labels the deceased victims as Zombies, with a huge arrow pointing to the house and the houses presumably of other Zombies. Not only does the site tell you where they live, it also has a list of helpful hints, tips and tricks on how to properly kill a Zombie — something Vivian Stoll is less than happy about. She said her company had predicted it would be three years until humans found out, but clearly Zombies had overestimated their ability to keep a secret, since it appears humans have found out far sooner than anyone wanted.

Next week's episode looks set to keep up the humor we've become accustomed to on iZombie, as Liv consumes the brains of an open-minded guru, whilst Major combats death. Also noteworthy is Blaine's Dad Angus being fully thawed out - thanks to Don-E - and back in action to terrorize and infuriate Blaine. It'll be interesting to see how Blaine's amnesiac mind reacts to his Dad being back, and how vulnerable he'll be if he can't remember just what a terrible person his Dad really is. (Not that Blaine's any better, but well...his Dad may be a teeny tiny bit worse!)

Fan of iZombie? Check out these posts!

You can catch iZombie Tuesday at 9/8c on the CW, and Wednesday on Netflix for us international fans!

Poll What did you think of iZombie Season 3, Episode 2? Liv and Major on Daddy-Daughter brains was hilarious! Loved it!

Meh - I'm more interested in Filimore-Graves and Vivian Stoll! More on that please!

Other? (let me know in the comments!)

Be sure to fangirl with me on Twitter and on Tumblr!

(Poll image source: The CW)