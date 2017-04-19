Last week's iZombie episode revealed some pretty big things in the way of the ever-so-scary impending Zombie-Human War. Whilst the magnitude of that coming war is high, this week's episode slowed us down a little, with a focus on the interpersonal relationships of our main characters.

This week Liv and Clive were tasked with solving the murder of a business tycoon turned Guru and yoga instructor. In the midst of a very zen Liv and the murder of a Guru, was Angus's triumphant and completely thawed out return, Ravi's love-triangle drama with Peyton and Blaine, and of course Major's mercenary training and adjustment to Filimore-Graves processed brains.

1. Major's Moving On Up - But Only Has Weeks To Live

Major triumphs in mercenary training. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

We've known for some time that the ever-so-charming Major Lilywhite, is on borrowed time, but this week's episode showed us how frighteningly close to death Major really is. He'd been having a hard time during training, repeatedly failing and causing his team to have to run an extra five miles. His initial failures, coupled with the brain slop Filimore-Graves feed their mercenaries, and Major wasn't doing too well. Though he wasn't excelling in training, he did manage to make a friend — Bell — a fellow newbie to the mercenary life, who explained to Major that the rest of the Filimore-Graves soldiers had essentially been doing this their whole pre-Zombie life, so of course it was second nature to them.

Major introduces Bell to Liv. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

Like Major, #youngadult Bell is new to mercenary life, having previously been a DJ before he was turned into a Zombie. The two make fast friends, and when Major finally succeeds in training, triumphing over the one hurdle he'd been failing at, he invites Bell round to his for some real brains and a little bromance bonding. He watches Liv and Bell bond as he begins to cough repeatedly, his lungs once again filling with the fluid that Ravi tells him will eventually kill him. Though he's now excelling in training, and finally getting his life back on track, Major concedes that eventually he'll have to take the batch of the cure that caused Blaine's memory loss, and once that happens, rely on Ravi's serum to reverse memory loss. Of course, that's if the serum works at all, sadly, it's not conclusive whether or not it has any affect yet.

2. Ravi Tells Peyton He's In Love With Her - And Then Sleeps With His Former Boss

Ravi admits his feelings to Peyton. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

Ravi had quite the evening on this week's #iZombie, as he reconnected with his old boss, tested his memory serum and told Peyton he loved her, all in a mere few hours. Last episode we saw him admit to Liv that he was going to reconcile with Peyton, and whilst he did go over to her office to speak her, he didn't exactly manage to reconcile with her. What should've been an apology from Ravi, ended up more as a massive excuse-fest, in which he essentially did everything but apologize. He told Peyton that every time he thought of her, all he could see was her and Blaine doing "adult stuff," to which Peyton was obviously angered.

Peyton sees Ravi has a female guest. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

Unfortunately, when it came time to test out his memory serum, getting Peyton to convince Blaine to be his guinea pig for the experiment didn't go so well either. He ended up completely losing it when Blaine refused, citing his lack of desire to remember the person he was, and instead, Ravi ended up taking his frustration out on both Blaine and Peyton. He didn't so much tell Peyton he was in love with her, so much as he shouted it out loud... in her face. Later on, she comes to Ravi's house to reconcile, he ends up kissing her, before his boss, half-naked emerges from the kitchen much to Peyton's surprise. Naturally, Peyton storms out, and Ravi is left very much in the lurch.

3. Angus & Don-E's Business Is Officially Underway - Welcome To The Scratching Post

Don-E finally figures out a name for his new business venture with Angus. 'iZombie'. [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

#iZombnews of Season 3 started circling the magical interwebs, we discovered that a new Zombie-only hub was headed for Seattle, and this week The Scratching Post made its first official appearance on the show. It's nowhere near finished, and Don-E's only just had the sign done, but The Scratching Post will be an elusive Zombie-only hub for Seattle's undead population. Whilst they don't yet have a client list, they do have a foolproof entry system to check for Zombies, courtesy of Don-E.

Ghost Pepper Challenge - Zombie Edition 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

Once inside, the Zombies can have their fill of the very best brains The Scratching Post has to offer, and mingle with other Zombies alike. Of course, right now they don't have a client list, and although Don-E's initial plan was to steal Blaine's, and essentially run his business into the ground via the competition, Angus tells Don-E that they're not quite ready for that step yet. Businesses take time, and instructing Don-E to build an all new client list, including literally creating clients if necessary (that is, turning people into Zombies!), Angus hopes to work out any kinks in their business model with their new clientele first, before they go ahead and steal Blaine's customers.

Next week's episode sees Liv go from Yoga Guru to Gossip Queen as she consumes the brain of a company blabbermouth. With all the drama between Peyton, Blaine and Ravi, we can expect some pretty hilarious moments from next week's episode. Be sure to tune in Tuesday's at 9/8c on the CW, and Wednesday on Netflix for us international fans!

