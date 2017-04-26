Last week's iZombie dropped a few bombs on us as Blaine finally admitted to Peyton that that he loved her, and we were finally introduced to Seattle's emerging Zombie hangout 'The Scratching Post.' This week Liv and Clive were tasked with solving the murder of Cheryl Warren, a single, 39-year-old sales-woman at a dental company, and the office's resident gossip queen. Cheryl, having made the lives of many of her co-workers hell by constantly gossiping and revealing private information about them to the entire office, was killed by poison disguised in her yoghurt.

Cheryl Warren. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

Investigating her murder meant that this week Liv was on gossip brains, and with all that Blaine-Peyton-Ravi love triangle drama to draw from, Liv was doing an awful lot of gossiping to both Ravi and Clive about lovebirds Blaine and Peyton. In addition to this, both Liv and Clive were looking further into the Tuttle-Reid murders, aka the murder of Wally's family.

1. Blaine And Peyton Get Closer Than Ever — Is She Losing Sight Of The Big Picture?

Blaine and Peyton get close. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

We've seen Blaine and Peyton grow closer as #iZombie continues, and that doesn't seem like it'll be stopping any time soon. Though she seemed hurt and upset at Ravi in the last episode, it seems she's more than gotten over him now as she increasingly spends more time with Blaine. This week saw Ravi checking in on Blaine after giving him the memory serum in an effort to reverse the side effects of the cure. Unfortunately, there seemed to be no immediate change, and both Ravi and Blaine agreed to give it a few days before deciding on whether or not the serum was effective.

Liv has a serious chat with Peyton. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

Of course, during that time, Ravi suggested Blaine find someone to watch over him for a little bit, just in case something terrible happens and the serum has an adverse affect. Peyton, falling further and further for memory-loss Blaine as the show continues, gallantly offered up her and Liv's couch as a place for Blaine to stay, whilst personally remaining by his side the entire time. The pair hung out, made cocktails and dinner, which led to Liv having a word with Peyton, asking whether or not she — in her haste to bond with Blaine — had lost sight of the bigger picture. That is, the gang need this serum to work, if it doesn't Liv will remain a zombie, and the Major we all know and love will be no more.

2. Major's Finally Found Natalie! - But Can He Save Her?

Major finds Natalie. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

We've seen Major go through hell and back in his search to find Natalie, and though it initially seemed as though he might never find her, his determination led him straight to her. We first met Natalie when she was unwillingly turned into a zombie and forced into a life as a call girl, working for brains. Major made a promise to her that he would try to cure her, and if he couldn't, would be the one to kill her as she wished.

Major gets into a little trouble on his hunt for Natalie. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

Luckily, Ravi "perfected" the cure, and whilst it does cause severe memory loss — see Blaine as an example — it does work. Major's dying, and because of this Ravi left him with one of seventeen doses of the cure, should he need it in an emergency. Rather than keep it for himself, Major ended up giving it to Natalie as she begged him to leave, lest he be left at the mercy of her bosses. He told of the memory loss side effects, but essentially left the decision up to her. Though she'll lose her memory if she takes it, forgetting that she was a Zombie, forgetting her past and Major, she'll be able to start anew as a human. Whether or not she took the cure, or even will, is still open for interpretation, but I don't doubt that she will.

3. Humans Know Max Rager Created Zombies — And They're Out For Blood

Zombie Target Practice. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

We've known since the premiere of Season 3 that trying to keep the 'Z' word under wraps was getting increasingly hard to do. Liv and Clive failed to realize that a security guard had survived the Max Rager incident and when he appeared live on a radio show and dropped the Z bomb, things started to go bad. This week's episode saw Clive and Liv follow up on some particularly angry anti-zombie posts on the website responsible for Wally's family murder. They eventually found the man behind the posts, Harley Johns — the owner of the gun range, and proud white supremacist, with personal connections to the Max Rager incident.

His brother was found dead during the Max Rager incident. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

Mr Johns, the man behind the post, wasn't personally responsible for the murder of Wally's family, but he does have a pretty strong belief that Zombies exist and need to be eradicated. He tells Clive and Liv about his brother, one of the victims of the Max Rager incident, who incidentally both Liv and Clive remember from that night. They used his severed arm to gain access to the basement where the Zombies were kept, and unfortunately for Liv and Clive, his brother seems hellbent on destroying Zombies and spreading the word on their whereabouts as revenge. He also eerily tells the pair that if and when he does come to find and eradicate an actual Zombie, it will be none of their concern, since you can't "murder what ain't alive."

Next week's episode will see Liv go full bossy mode as she consumes the brains of a murdered Dominatrix. Like last weeks Zen Guru Liv we can expect a ton of laughs from next week's episode, so be sure not to miss a moment. Tune in next Tuesday 9/8c on The CW, and Wednesday on Netflix for us international fans!

