Last week's iZombie gave us one of the biggest reveals of Season 3, when all of Major's hard work to find Natalie finally paid off. Though he wasn't able to gallantly rescue her as planned, he was able to give her his dose of the cure, giving her the opportunity to start a brand new life if she decides to.

This week saw Liv and Clive join forces to solve the murder of a Dominatrix, Roxanne Adam. She had a pretty important client list — including the Zombie currently running for Mayor of Seattle — but there was no official record of them. As her case came to a dead end, it was officially handed on over to Clive. Having been cremated, Liv initially thought that there'd be no brain for her to consume, until Ravi admitted that the brain he's been testing the Memory Serum on is Roxanne's. With a little help from Ravi's blue juice Memory Serum, Liv's visions whilst on Roxanne's brain were stronger than ever - enough to keep her up all night.

Aside from this week's main murder case, here are the three most important things that happened in this week's #iZombie.

1. Filimore-Graves Is Helping Investigate The Tuttle-Reid Murders

Vivian Stoll meets with Harley Johns. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

At the end of Season 2 it looked as though Vivian Stoll and her private military company Filimore-Graves would become a problem for Liv and co. However, her company has actually been pretty helpful in Season 3 thus far. After the Tuttle-Reid murders this season, Filimore Graves has taken in Wally, and (at Liv's request) invited Harley Johns from last episode in for a little light questioning.

Vivian finds out how much Harley knows about Zombies. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

Offering him a settlement amount of $10,000 for the death of his brother in the Max Rager massacre, Vivian sat down with Harley for a little chat. He revealed his hatred for Zombies once again, insisting that they do exist, and that his brother never hesitated to provide evidence that they do. Unbeknownst to Harley, as he sat and talked with the CEO of Filimore-Graves, a few of her employees were tapping his car so that she, Liv and Clive could keep tabs on him. It is revealed that he was spotted outside the Tuttle-Reid house the night before they were murdered, and as Liv and Clive are positive they have their murderer, all they need now is the evidence.

2. Major's Time Is Up - It's Time To Take The Cure

Major realises he's run out of time. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

Major's been fighting a losing battle with death now for a while, and this episode saw it finally take a toll on him, as he collapsed at Filimore-Graves after running a mission. The initial cure that Major took back in Season 1 was only temporary, and had some pretty horrid side effects, that only got worse over time. Though Ravi had been working on a new cure, his most recent batch unfortunately has some pretty terrible side effects.

Liv and Major reconcile and say their goodbyes. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

The most recent batch of the cure causes complete memory loss, making the recipient of the cure unable to remember their friends, family and much more. Though Major had been delaying taking the cure, with his lungs once again filling up with liquid and his body essentially shutting down, it was time. In a quieter moment on the show, Liv and Major essentially said their goodbyes to one another, as he tearfully asked her to remind him of what they both meant to each other. The two reconcile for the evening, before Ravi enters in the morning to give Major the cure.

3. The Scratching Post Is Officially In Business: Don-E Welcomes All New Clients!

Done-E opens The Scratching Post. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

Though we haven't seen much of Blaine's relationship with his father Angus tackled just yet, Angus's rival Brain Business with Blaine's former partner has officially opened. The Zombie hangout for this season The Scratching Post made its full debut in this episode, as Don-E finally opened the underground hangout.

Don-E introduces himself to his new clients. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

Don-E proudly ended up playing bartender alongside a friend he found selling Utopium on the street, and with Angus nowhere in sight, Don-E seemed to take back control of his business venture. It's not clear exactly who his new clientele is, and what he did to get them — you'll recall Angus instructed him to make new clients if necessary — but the opening night of The Scratching Post seems to have gone well.

Fan of 'iZombie' Check out these posts!

Next week, the incredibly selfless Liv consumes the brain of a total narcissist. It should be a pretty fun episode but with Major likely exhibiting some memory loss as a result of the cure, it may take a darker, more sad turn. To make sure you don't miss a moment, tune in to iZombie Tuesday's at 9/8c on the The CW, and Wednesdays on Netflix for us international fans!

Poll Are you enjoying iZombie Season 3 so far? Will Major be ok? Is he for sure going to lose his memories? GAH, POOR MAJOR! :(

LOVE IT! This Vivian Stoll stuff is pretty cool!

Other? (let me know in the comments!)

Be sure to fangirl with me on Twitter and on Tumblr!