This week's episode of iZombie picked up right where Episode 6 left off, as Major confessed to Liv that he gave his dose of the cure to Natalie. Reeling from the realization that she will have to remain a Zombie indefinitely, Liv vows to beat a confession out of Blaine, who she believes is responsible for stealing the last 12 cure doses.

Her anger at Blaine aside, this week's episode saw Liv reluctantly return to life as a Zombie M.E., and consume the brain of 32-year-old womanizing pre-school teacher, Jamie Brennan. Jamie was known for his chirpy and cheerful personality as well as having relationships with three women — all of whom had kids in his class. Killed using a nailgun and multiple shots to the head, all three of the women he had slept with were suspects this week, as each one passed the blame around, angered that their affairs had come to light.

In addition to this, Episode 7 of iZombie showcased the difficulties that a newly human Major faces, as he continues to live almost entirely surrounded by Zombies. Keep reading to see the top 3 things that happened in this week's #iZombie!

1. Liv's Finally Got A New Love Interest - And This Time He's Here To Stay!

In the run-up to the Season 3 premiere of iZombie, we heard a little about a potential new love interest for Liv — one that wouldn't be violently murdered, and would actually be sticking around. Up until this point, Season 3 has really focused on the whole Zombie-Human war, and Ravi's cure. Though we've seen Major and Liv share some quieter moments, including their reconciliation before he took the cure in Episode 6, neither of them has really had any solid progress in terms of love interests.

In Tuesday night's episode, Major's soon-to-be BFF Justin boldly asked him about Liv, and whether or not he could pursue her. Of course, Justin is a little unaware of Major and Liv's complicated history, including the fact that they were once engaged, but Major gave him the OK. He brought this information to Liv, and although she seemed a little reluctant and uninterested at first, she eventually caved and ended up having a pretty good time with him. Being on chirpy teacher brain wasn't exactly the best brain for a date, and Liv ended up leaving Justin confused when she went home alone. That is until, Major came bearing good news and a handwritten note!

It's early days for Justin and Liv, and though I'm sure most of us are just sitting here (im)patiently waiting for her and Major to find a way to be together, Justin and Liv do have quite a bit of chemistry. It seems the two have found common ground, so let's hope there's a happy end in sight for this new relationship!

2. Major's Human Again - But He's Still A Mercenary & Doesn't Want To Tell Filimore-Graves!

Episode 6 was a hard episode for Major fans to sit through, as we were all worried that he was finally about to bite the bullet. Either he'd take the cure and lose all his memories, or he wouldn't and he'd die. Major decided he wasn't going out with a fight, and luckily for him, the cure worked perfectly with no side affects other than temporary memory loss. Whilst this may seem like good news, it does put Major in a little bit of an awkward position, as he's now once again a human in a largely Zombie world.

Mercenary work is dangerous work, even for a Zombie, so Major's decision to continue in this line of work is dangerous to say the least.



Working as a mercenary for Filimore-Graves is a strictly Zombie-only job, and not wanting to lose out on what he believes is his only hope for work, Major chose not to reveal that he's human to his superiors. Though Justin figured it out after taking Major to Ravi and Liv in Episode 6 when he was dying, Major made him promise not to reveal anything to anyone else. Mercenary work is dangerous work, even for a Zombie, so Major's the decision to continue in this line of work is dangerous to say the least. Let's hope he doesn't get himself in too much trouble as a human mercenary!

3. Harley Johns Is Continuing To Cause Trouble & Now He Has Footage Of Justin In Zombie-Mode!

Harley Johns has been a thorn in the iZombie gang's side since his debut on the show. He'd been seen cruising outside the Tuttle-Reid house shortly before their murder, and when he was visited by Liv and Clive made it clear he had plans to expose Zombies to the world. In this week's episode, Harley was spotted with a friend near where Major and Justin were hanging out. Speeding along in his car, unbeknownst to Major and Justin, he had a GoPro strapped to the dashboard as Major and Justin confronted him.

Covered in a mask and holding a gun to Harley's head, Major told him he was driving on private property before Harley and his friend became spooked and reversed down the road. Creeping up behind their car, they managed to run over Justin, who, to their surprise, clicked his broken limbs back into place before hurtling after their speeding car in full Zombie-mode.

Though he ran pretty damn fast, Justin was eventually thrown off the windshield of the car, but not before Harley and his mate got the money shot of Justin in full Zombie-mode. Red eyes and all. Harley proclaimed that now that he had solid evidence of Zombie existence, people would believe him, and though he didn't manage to hurt Justin or kill him, he doesn't own a gun range for the hell of it. Let's hope Liv and Filimore-Graves can put a stop to Harley's shenanigans before they get out of hand.

Next week's episode of iZombie looks to be a barrel of laughs at Liv consumes what looks to be the brains of a daredevil of sorts. She looks as though she'll be channeling Steve-O and the Jackass crew, so to make sure to tune in Tuesday's at 9/8c on The CW, and Wednesday's on Netflix for us international fans!

