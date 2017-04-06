The CW's iZombie is finally back on our screens, and I for one couldn't be happier about it. Liv, Clive and Ravi are all back for the ride, along with Peyton, Blaine, Major and the tough-as-nails CEO of Fillmore Graves, Vivian Stoll. Season 2 left us on quite the cliffhanger as Liv met Vivian and was left with the increasingly tough decision to pick a side in what Vivian believes is an inevitable war between Zombies and Humans. Season 3 very helpfully picks up a mere 26 minutes after the events of Season 2, with a ton of new beginnings for our faves in a number of ways. Keep reading to see all the ways in which your faves are moving on from Season 2's carnage!

1. The Chaos Killer Gets A Job: Major's Not-So-Major Career Change

Major trains with Fillmore-Graves soldiers. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

Major has had a few jobs during his run on #iZombie, all of them very different from the last. He started out as a social worker, helping a good portion of the young people in town, until one by one they started go missing. Following his social work, Major moved on to become a personal trainer, a job that coincided with his work as The Chaos Killer working for Vaugn and Max Rager. Putting the zombies he caught on "freeze" rather than killing them, Major wasn't technically a murderer or hitman, but he wasn't exactly saving lives either.

Major re-groups with the gang. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

With the news of him being The Chaos Killer now out, Major has found it increasingly hard to find a job that matches his skills and will accept him. That is, until Liv, Clive and Major meet with Vivian at Fillmore-Graves HQ. She tells them all about her company and what they do, and at the end of the episode we see Major training alongside the Fillmore-Graves military-like unit. It's a job well-suited to him considering his background in personal training (fitness), social work (people skills) and assassin-like kidnapping (stealth stuff), so let's hope he manages to keep it.

2. 'The Enemy Of My Enemy Is My Friend': Don-E Thaws Out His New Business Partner

Don-E thaws out his new business partner. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

Don-E's patience with amnesiac Blaine has been wearing thin for a while, and in the Season 3 premiere we see just how thin. He argues with Blaine at the beginning asking him where his share of the money is. Unfortunately for Don-E, Blaine has no idea what he's talking about. When Don-E searches his former partner's body for it, he comes across a rather familiar frozen body just beneath his old pal.

Angus shortly before he awakens. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

In complete convenience for Don-E, the body just so happens to be that of Blaine's father, Angus. Completely frozen (you'll recall Blaine bargained for his father's frozen body last season), Angus isn't much to use to Don-E, yet he steals his body and brings him back to his apartment. The ever-resourceful Don-E is then shown thawing out Angus's body by surrounding him with space heaters and — in a moment of complete impatience — a blow-dryer to help speed this process along.

When Angus awakens, he is unable to move as a result of not yet being completely unfrozen, and is forced to listen to Don-E's plan to steal Blaine's customers and start their own brain business — with the help of Angus' never-ending funds, of course. Interestingly, Angus seems to be on board with Don-E's plans, for the meanwhile at least. I'm thinking it'll be a slightly different story once he's completely thawed and able to defend himself.

3. The Cure To Cure The Cure? Ravi Experiments On Brains To Reverse Memory Loss

Ravi goes a little mad scientist as he explains his plans to Clive. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

The incident at Max Rager that ended Season 2 is making it increasingly difficult for Liv to keep the existence of zombies under the radar. As talented as Vivian Stoll and Fillmore-Graves are, even they're not without mistakes. In an effort to essentially cure the cure, Ravi is working on reversing memory loss, one of the side effects of the most recent cure, and the reason Blaine is no longer the villain we once knew.

Ravi explains the side affects of the cure to Clive. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

Ravi excitedly explains the process to Clive, hoping that if he can perfect this, he can help all zombies. At the moment, he has a mere 17 doses of the cure, and nothing as of yet completely cures memory loss. Nevertheless, if anyone can do it, it's Ravi. Here's hoping he finds a way to cure the cure, and then use that cure to cure any lingering zombies in need of, well, curing.

4. Not The 'Z' Word: Clive And Liv Try (And Fail) To Stop Rumors Of Zombie Existence Spreading

Clive and Liv try to stop mass hysteria starting. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

The incident at Max Rager that ended Season 2 is making it increasingly harder for Liv to keep the existence of zombies under the radar. An oversight by Vivian's company meant that a guard present at the event that night (who saw everything!) found himself on a radio show, ready and willing to drop a Z-bomb live on air.

Liv reacts to a Z-Bomb dropped live on air. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

When Liv realizes what's about to happen, she rushes to tell Clive, knowing that trusty police badge of his could get them there faster, and hopefully shut the guy up. Unfortunately, though the two arrived in time, the radio show host eggs his guest on to finish his sentence. The guard, recognizing Clive as also having been there that night, goes ahead and drops the Z-bomb live on air, and thus the zombie apocalypse theories begin.

5. 'Fillmore-Graves Is Preparing For D-Day': Vivian Stoll's War On Humans

Vivian Stoll ensures survivors tell the press the 'right' story. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

Vivian Stoll is the incredibly resourceful, hard-nosed CEO of Fillmore Graves, and more recently, the Max Rager corporation. We were introduced to her very briefly in Season 2, most notably when she propositioned Liv about which side she's planning to be on in the inevitable zombie-human war.

The Season 3 premiere, taking place 26 minutes after Season 2's ending, began with Vivian explaining to Liv and Clive that her company was handling everything. She blew up the event shortly after they'd all escaped, essentially eliminating a ton of DNA evidence that could link the whole massacre back to the great, big Z-word, as well as taking the survivors back to Fillmore-Graves for a full briefing before the press got to them, thereby ensuring everyone's stories matched up.

Liv and Vivian talk business. 'iZombie' [Credit: The CW, Netflix]

Vivian later invites Liv to Fillmore-Graves HQ, who arrives with Major and Clive in tow. Though Vivian questions Clive's presence there as a human (though Vivian does have a few humans in her employ whom she trusts), she gracefully explain her plans for Seattle to become a safe haven for zombies. She also goes into detail about an island that her company owns, planning to make it a "Zombieland" of sorts, complete with a school (among other resources).

Vivian then asks the gang (Liv, Major and Clive) what they think will happen on D-Day — a.k.a. Discovery Day — when humans find out about zombies, and informs them that Fillmore-Graves intends to be fully prepared.

At the end of the episode she has a conversation with Liv privately, and although we can't hear what is being said, it seems pretty clear that — for the meanwhile at least — Liv has agreed to be on Team Z. This appears to be further confirmed when she smiles after seeing Major training with the Fillmore-Graves soldiers, happy to see him working with his own this time, instead of hunting them.

Though this episode was pretty serious and revealed a lot of key information, it's obvious that next week's episode takes it back to what iZombie does so well: humor. Those complimentary brains we heard so much about are taking full effect in the first-look promo for Episode 2:

If you're a die-hard fan of The CW's #iZombie, then be sure to tune in Tuesday's at 9/8c on the CW, and Wednesday's on Netflix for us international fans!

Check out more of what's to come this season on iZombie in the Season 3 trailer below:

