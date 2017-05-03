Now, we all know that George Lucas' Star Wars is loosely a beginner's guide to Buddhism, but now J.J. Abrams — the director of Star Wars: The Force Awakens — has confirmed the spiritual element of the mega-movie franchise by referring to them not as films, but as a religion.

Yes, the colossal intergalactic battle between the light and the dark side (which is worth over $2 billion at the box office) is not only food for your hungry film-watching eyes, it's also food for your soul.

'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

See also:

J.J. Opened Up At A Glamorous Beverly Hills Dinner

Largely attributed to the success of the first instalment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, big shot Hollywood producer and director J. J. Abrams let his feelings about the epic franchise be known during a glamorous dinner.

Sitting across the table from Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services at the Milken Global Conference in Beverly Hills (as you do), J.J. delighted him with his theological #StarWars theory.

'Star Wars Isn't A Movie, It's A Religion'

No doubt as he reached across a table overflowing with caviar and other deliciously exquisite treats, J.J. told Eddy the following:

"Star Wars isn’t a movie, it’s a religion. But this religion people have — they don’t always know how fungible these things are."

And after looking up "fungible" in the dictionary, what J.J. is essentially saying is that the devotion Star Wars fans feel towards their beloved franchise is interchangeable with the devotion a religious person may feel towards their God.

But you knew that already, right?

Poll Are you a Star Wars disciple? Yes! The force is strong with me!

No, I worship another God

[Image credit: Lucasfilm]