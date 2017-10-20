The eight Star Wars movie, The Last Jedi, hasn't even hit cinemas yet but fans of the irreplaceable space epic are already wondering what awaits them in the conclusive Star Wars Episode IX. The new trilogy's finale will be directed by J.J. Abrams, who previously directed Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and the filmmaker promises that the upcoming entry into the series will be very different from what many would expect.

A Different Kind Of Galaxy

While speaking to BBC, Abrams said that his second Star Wars movie would bring the overall story "elsewhere" to not only avoid repetition, but to bring in as many new things to a film franchise that has become a well-known household name in the decades after its cinematic debut in 1977.

"Well, it’s certainly something that I’m aware of now working on Episode IX – coming back into this world after having done Episode VII. I feel like we need to approach this with the same excitement that we had when we were kids, loving what these movies were. And at the same time, we have to take them places that they haven’t gone, and that’s sort of our responsibility."

As successful and well-received as #TheForceAwakens was, one of the biggest complaints regarding Abrams' continuation of the galactic civil war was how similar it was to the original Star Wars. Despite new characters and the use of today's computer graphics, The Force Awakens was an almost beat-for-beat retread of A New Hope, complete with the destruction of a super-weapon capable of destroying planets.

But according to a Reddit user who was lucky enough to meet both Abrams and screenwriter Chris Terrio, the director plans to avoid reminding audiences of the previous Star Wars movies because he already did this with The Force Awakens. That, and Abrams has a grand vision for what will be the ninth Star Wars movie .

“They said that they're going to be brave and there will be big surprises. I got the impression that [J.J. Abrams] felt like he had to refresh previous 'Star Wars' moments for a modern audience in [The Force Awakens], and now it feels like they have free reign to do what they want,” the fan wrote. Apparently they've had no interference from Kathleen or Pablo or the Lucasfilm Story Group. [Episode 9] is also the film which unites all three trilogies and brings everything together. That's all they would tell me.”

When #JJAbrams was originally announced to be the new director for #EpisodeIX after Disney fired Jurassic World director Colin Tervorrow for yet undisclosed reasons, concern came over the Star Wars fanbase who believed that Abrams would give them yet another decent but derivative movie.

But thanks to the latest revelations and Abrams' recent statements, Episode IX sounds a lot more promising than before. Fans of the eternal battle between the light and dark sides of the Force want to see a grand finale that's more than just a glorified remake of Return of the Jedi, and it looks like Abrams is keen on giving them what they deserve.

