The addition of Spider-Man to the Marvel Cinematic Universe was quite possibly one of the most exciting pieces of news comic book fans have received since the MCU started back in 2008. However, when you bring over a well-established character like Spider-Man over to the MCU, you also bring all his history, lore and characters.

Much like Batman over at DC, Spider-Man has the most supporting characters, iconic storylines and villains in Marvel history. Marvel Studios is doing its best to incorporate as much of the web-swinger's lore as possible by including obscure characters like Ned Leeds, Liz Allen, Betty Brant and Tinkerer into the universe. Unfortunately, a lot of evidence suggests that one iconic character won't be appearing in the MCU anytime soon.

[Credit: Marvel Comics]

J. Jonah Jameson was always portrayed in the comics as the loud, obnoxious, cigar-smoking editor-in-chief of the Daily Bugle. He always hated Spider-Man (along with other costumed vigilantes) and frequently used his newspaper to slander the hero and call him a menace to the city. However, Peter Parker gets a job from Jameson as a freelance photographer after seeing that Parker can get shots of Spider-Man like no one else.

Unfortunately, Parker doesn't get his job until after high school when he needs a job to make college payments. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Parker states that he is 15 years old, which would most likely place him in the ninth or tenth grade. Regardless, that means it won't a few years until we're even given a mention of J. Jonah Jameson.

Unfortunately, It Doesn't Stop There

We always have to remind ourselves that even though they are separate studios, the TV shows are in the same MCU universe as the movies. If we recall the events of Daredevil, the show brought Ben Urich to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to everyone's delight. Unfortunately, in the comics, Urich was always employed with the Daily Bugle, but in the first season of Daredevil, he was employed with another newspaper: The New York Bulletin.

Ben Urich in 'Daredevil' [Credit: Marvel Studios/Netflix]

Could this mean that even the Daily Bugle may not exist within the #Marvel Cinematic Universe? Not that New York doesn't have dozens of newspaper outlets throughout the whole city, but it shows that the New York Bulletin is one of the top newspapers in the city by showing their coverage of the "Battle of NY," the Hulk's battle in Harlem, and Daredevil's actions against Wilson Fisk. Usually, the Daily Bugle covers most of the superhero incidents that occur within the city.

It's not that J. Jonah Jameson wouldn't work in the #MCU, as both Civil War and Jessica Jones show us that not everyone is a fan of superheroes operating in New York City. Jameson's influence on Spider-Man's image could be very real. Spider-Man: Homecoming showed that being a superhero isn't always as fun and cool as people would think, and the character of J. Jonah Jameson could really add to that reality.

Would you like to see J. Jonah Jameson in the MCU someday?