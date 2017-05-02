Each year on the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, J.K. Rowling apologizes for a beloved character’s death. In the past, she has regretted killing off Remus Lupin and Fred Weasley. This year, the author hesitantly apologized — and prepared for the rapture from #HarryPotter fandom — for Professor Severus Snape's death.

OK, here it is. Please don't start flame wars over it, but this year I'd like to apologise for killing (whispers)... Snape. *runs for cover* — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 2, 2017

The former headmaster is a touchy subject in the Harry Potter fandom. Debates are often sparked between Potterheads over his unrequited love for Lily Potter long after her marriage to James Potter and her death. The result of which made her son, Harry Potter, an object of torture and headaches during Voldemort's quest for power.

Throughout Potter's time as a Hogwarts student, Snape treated him harshly and humiliated his fellow students such as Hermione Granger and Neville Longbottom. When it was revealed that Snape was secretly trying to protect by Potter by infiltrating Voldemort's territory, his sacrifices were meant to be an act of redemption. Snape eventually died in Potter's arms, another casualty of the dark wizard's scheme. Some fans sympathize with his passing, while others do not.

The confession of regretting Snape's death also comes with the bittersweet attachment to Alan Rickman. The splendid actor, who gave a legendary performance throughout all eight movies, passed away last year. His portrayal will always be remembered, and it'd be interesting to know what he would think of the author's contrition.

This isn't the first time Rowling has spoken in defense of Snape. Last year, in a long series of tweets, she addressed his gray nature when fans questioned why Potter would name his son after Severus instead of Remus Lupin.

Snape died for Harry out of love for Lily. Harry paid him tribute in forgiveness and gratitude. https://t.co/MPXBgUApa3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 27, 2015

Snape was a bully who loved the goodness he sensed in Lily without being able to emulate her. That was his tragedy. https://t.co/nzWhNrBxdH — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 27, 2015

Rowling's regret for killing off characters is meant to be a lighthearted tribute to all of the pain she's caused readers and to commemorate those who fought in the Battle of Hogwarts, many of whom fans believe didn't deserve to die. Whether or not diehard fans agree with her choices, May 2nd has become a yearly anniversary to raise our wands to those we lost.

