For the most part, the #Netflix adaptation of #LemonySnicket's beloved book series #ASeriesOfUnfortunateEvents has been meticulously faithful to the original stories. From time to time, however, it becomes necessary for the producers and directors of the show to make slight alterations to the source material so that audiences can understand it more easily. The new and mysterious character Jacquelyn is one of those times.

It's important to remember that nothing Mr. Snicket does is ever by accident. Every detail, from a vanity license plate to a familiar-sounding piece of dialogue, is purposeful, and carries multiple layers of meaning. Thus, we know that there must be more to Jacquelyn played by Sara Canning than meets the eye.

Who Is Jacquelyn In 'A Series Of Unfortunate Events'?

Jacquelyn fighting Olaf 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: Netflix]

Here's what we know about her for sure:

She used to be Mr. Poe's assistant

She plays Gerta in Zombies in the Snow

She plays Dolores in a scary movie about hypnosis

She knew the Baudelaire parents

She knows Count Olaf

She is a volunteer

Now, let's dig a little deeper...

What Is Jacquelyn's Last Name?

Zombies in the Snow poster 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: Netflix]

According to the poster in the Murnau Cinema, Zombies in the Snow was written by Gustav Sebald and Jacquelyn Seieszka. However, when the name appears in the credits of the movie, it's spelled "Jacqueline Scieszka." The credits and the ASOUE wikia page tend to agree that the character's name is most likely Jacquelyn Scieszka; however, she hasn't confirmed this herself, so it's hard to say for sure.

Jacqueline Scieszka 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: Netflix]

Another Scieszka appears in The Unauthorized Autobiography, and is likely a nod to the noted children's author Jon Sciezska, who wrote The Stinky Cheese Man.

Is Jacquelyn Supposed To Be Jacques Snicket?

Jacquelyn as Dolores 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: Netflix]

If you don't want book spoilers, look away!

If you've read the original book series, then you're already acquainted with Jacques Snicket, the elder brother of Kit and Lemony. Jacques had been tracking the Baudelaires for some time after their parents' deaths, and had run into Quigley Quagmire at Uncle Monty's old house some time after the events of Book 2. He appears briefly in The Vile Village — which we'll see in Season 2 of the series — when he is mistaken for Count Olaf and then murdered by the villain himself.

Some fans have speculated that Jacquelyn might be a gender-swapped version of Jacques, although this seems unlikely as the Council of Elders would never confuse a pretty young woman for the odorous, middle-aged villain Count Olaf.

Instead, it is more likely that she is an entirely new character — or at least, a more developed version of a character that's existed all along. More on that later...

Is Jacquelyn Supposed To Be Kit Snicket?

Jacquelyn 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: Netflix]

While it's possible that Jacquelyn is some hybridized version of Jacques and Kit, it's unlikely that she would take over for two characters that are so integral to the original story. What's more likely is that she is a separate character altogether, introduced early on in the series to emphasize the existence of a secret organization.

Was Jacquelyn In The Books?

Jacquelyn as a statue 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: Netflix]

Maybe. While most official news sources are listing Jacquelyn as a brand new character for the Netflix series, it's possible that she was lurking in the background of A Series of Unfortunate Events the whole time.

If you don't want book spoilers, look away!

One reddit user, SOUE667RITA, suggests that Jacquelyn Scieszka is one of the many J.S.'s that is referred to throughout the book series. In The Grim Grotto, when the Baudelaires find a secret message addressed to J.S., they assume it must be for Jacques Snicket. Captain Widdershins assures them, however, that this is very unlikely, since the volunteers know that Jacques is dead. J.S. also sent Mr. Poe a note that the Baudelaires would be arriving at Briny Beach, and is mentioned several times at the Hotel Denouement. Could one, some or all of these J.S.'s actually be Jacquelyn Scieszka?

Is Jacquelyn In V.F.D.?

Jacquelyn as Gerta 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: Netflix]

Without a doubt.

Is Jacquelyn In Disguise?

Jacquelyn 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' [Credit: Netflix]

It's possible, but not probable. We've already seen her go head-to-head with Olaf on the Prospero, so we know she's on the Baudelaires' side. She would have most likely revealed her true identity to them by now if she had another one.

But, after all, she is an actress, so who knows?

Will Jacquelyn Be In 'A Series Of Unfortunate Events' Season 2?

Almost definitely. She is probably gearing up for an even bigger role, as a sort of volunteer fairy godmother to teach the orphans about V.F.D. Provided she manages to steer clear of those pesky venomous flying darts (RIP Gustav)...