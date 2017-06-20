The long-awaited Tupac Shakur biopic, All Eyez on Me, has finally debut in theaters, and it isn’t getting the reception fans were hoping for. The film currently sits at 22% on Rotten Tomatoes, and despite a solid $26.4 million opening weekend, All Eyez On Me has been blasted by critics and general audiences.

All Eyez on Me has its fair share of detractors, including several celebrities who knew Shakur personally. In particular, Jada Pinkett Smith and 50 Cent were very vocal about their dislike for the film, and took to social media to share their feelings about how #TupacShakur's story was represented in All Eyez on Me.

Jada Pinkett Smith Slams All Eyez On Me's Depiction Of Tupac Shkur

#JadaPinkettSmith and Tupac Shakur met in the '80s when they were teenagers attending Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland. The two bonded quickly, and they remained close friends throughout Tupac’s rise to fame.

As a person who was by Tupac’s side during the events depicted in All Eyez on Me, Pinkett Smith was very critical of how her relationship with Tupac was depicted, and she took to social media to air her grievances. In a lengthy Facebook post, Pinkett Smith fact-checked the film, and described the representation of her and Tupac's relationship as "deeply hurtful":

It’s understandable that Jada Pinkett Smith would be upset with this inaccurate depiction, especially as it involves someone she cared for deeply who was taken way before his time. While films often take creative license with factual events, it would have been very easy for the filmmakers to consult with Pinkett Smith to ensure that the events were depicted accurately.

50 Cent Savages All Eyez On Me

Unlike Pinkett Smith's very specific critique of All Eyez On Me, 50 Cent’s criticism of the film was broad, and very harsh. Taking to Instagram after viewing the film, #50Cent savaged All Eyez On Me in the caption of his post:

"Man I watched the 2 PAC film, that was some bullshit. Catch that shit on a fire stick trust me. LOL SMH TRASH"

50 Cent’s words were not taken lightly by fans of the Tupac Shakur biopic, and the comments section of his Instagram posts quickly filled with insults aimed at 50 Cent and his movie career – specifically his involvement with Get Rich or Die Trying. While we don't know the exact reason why 50 Cent was so critical of the film, he has been one of the most outspoken detractors of the film, and has stood by his one word critique of the film.

Despite all the negative criticism of the film, it’s worth noting that Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Kat Graham – who played Tupac and Jada Pinkett respectively – have received rave reviews from even the harshest critics.

The backlash from Jada Pinkett Smith, 50 Cent, and the poor critical reception was harsh, but it hasn't stopped the film earning a good chunk of cash at the box office. The audience score for the film is 69% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it appears that All Eyez on Me has found an audience that appreciates it.

