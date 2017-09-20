Leah Remini has been ripping the doors open to the hidden chambers of the Church of Scientology since she left in 2013. Her documentary series, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which took home an Emmy, gives former Scientologists a chance to speak out against the church and its ways but also offers Remini a chance to expose the shady dealings going on behind the closed doors of the church.

Though the church has defended itself fervently against claims of wrongdoing, celebrity members have remained suspiciously silent in its defense, although big name members like Tom Cruise and John Travolta have extolled the virtues of the church in the past. However, with the current stain on the church's reputation, some celebrities may not want to be associated with it openly which may be why #LeahRemini's claim that Jada Pinkett Smith is a Scientologist caused the actress to refute the claim in a series of tweets.

Remini outed Pinkett Smith as a Scientologist in an interview with the Daily Beast four days ago.

“I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time. I never saw Will [Smith] there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time.”

Pinkett Smith started her Twitter dialogue by saying she lit Shabbat candles, but she isn't Jewish.

I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai... but I am not Jewish. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

The actress continued with several more tweets where she talked about her religious attendance and prayers.

"I have prayed in mosques all around the world… but I am not Muslim. I have read the Bhagavad Gita… but I am not a Hindu. I have chanted and meditated in some of the most magnificent temples on earth… but I am not a Buddhist. I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist.”

It is interesting to note that Pinkett Smith admitted to studying Dianetics which, presumably, would take more time than prayer and chanting. She concluded her Twitter explanation by saying that, above all, she practices human kindness.

I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

Unfortunately, many of #JadaPinkettSmith's Twitter followers aren't buying what the actress is selling as they spoke out in very blunt terms.

Did you hear that sound? Thats your auditor being routed onto the RPF. Expect a new one next time you go to The Celebrity Center. #KSW — Marc Headley (@blownforgood) September 19, 2017

There are no "merits of Study Tech." You should renounce #Scientology. It's absurd. — Michael Zarocostas (@ZeroDoktor) September 19, 2017

lol- thou doth protest too much. That's a lot of tweets just to say you are NOT a scilon. BULLSHIT JADA!! Typical Scilon LIAR! #Scientology. — zf (@zerofan) September 19, 2017

I think most religions use brainwashing....but come ON! Dianetics was made up by an insane man! It's a cult lady!!!!!!! — kristy bartholomew (@kristlkrost) September 19, 2017

Now I know this is b/s because the church of Scientology doesn't allow you study their Dianetics without paying big money! — Ressa (@RESSA79) September 20, 2017

The responses continue with only a handful out of the entire chain of replies believing Pinkett Smith's assertion that she's not involved in #Scientology or telling her she doesn't need to explain herself. Many more people challenged the actress to stand with Remini in exposing Scientology as a cult and criticizing her for calling it a religion. In spite of her denial, Pinkett Smith doesn't seem to be convincing anyone that she's not a member of the Church of Scientology any time soon.

[Sources: Daily Beast and People]