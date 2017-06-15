Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith's children are flying out of the nest. During an interview with Haute Living, Pinkett-Smith revealed that both of her children, Willow (16) and Jaden Smith (18), have already moved out of their childhood home.

That's thanks to the siblings being quite busy with their respective careers. Jaden is currently filming #LifeInAYear alongside Cara Delevingne, which centers around a young man trying to help his dying friend experience everything great in life in just a year.

As for #WillowSmith, she's focused on her music career, and is also a brand ambassador for Chanel. Despite their busy careers, though, their mother still sees them quite often:

"It's funny, they're not around, but they are! I don't even have time to miss them! Willow loves to call me every day, and even Jaden, when he’s away on set, still needs to see Will and I when he gets homesick.”

[Credit: Columbia Pictures]

Both Jaden and Willow have always been quite close to their parents. During an interview with Interview Magazine last year, Jaden opened up about what their parents mean to them, and how they've shaped him and his sister:

"My parents are definitely my biggest role models. And that's where me and Willow both pull all of our inspiration from to change the world. It all comes from a concept of affecting the world in a positive way and leaving it better than it was than when we came."

With this, it's worth mentioning that #JadenSmith was not okay with moving out of the Smith household for a long time. In 2013, during an interview with Ellen Degeneres, the actor jokingly stated that he was planning to live with his parents until he was a full-grown adult:

"See, here's the thing that you need to understand: I'm not going anywhere. The thing that people don't get is everything at this house is free. So I can get anything and everything at his house, so I'm going to be there 20, 30 more years,' he said."

It's great to hear the Smith family is doing so well and that they're enjoying successful careers.

(Source: Haute Living, Interview)