You oughta know that a musical based on Alanis Morissette's seminal album Jagged Little Pill hits America in 2018, and I'm sane but I'm overwhelmed! American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, MA will host the event from May 5 to June 30, 2018 and, yeah, I really do think it's gonna be perfect.

Jagged Little Pill: The Musical will be directed by Diane Paulus (Finding Neverland, Porgy & Bess) with an accompanying book by Diablo Cody (Juno). THR reports that Alanis herself is head over feet about the project, releasing the following typically Alanis-y statement:

"This team that has come together for this 'Jagged Little Pill' musical is my musical theater dream come true. The chemistry between all of us is crackling and I feel honored to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all of this searing talent. Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul’s marrow to a whole other level of hope, freedom and complexity."

All together now...

Life has a funny way of sneaking up on you: one minute you're listening to Alanis Morissette in grade school, the next you're a full-on adult debating buying tickets to a musical based on your favorite teen album. Get your tickets here.

If you're perverted like me and still refuse to accept the dictionary definition of ironic, you'll already be wondering what will happen in this wondrous Jagged Little Pill musical. THR calls the plot a modern story that "touches on issues of gender identity and race," but I'm envisaging a chorus of naked, Grudge-haired Alanises interpretive dance to the harmonica solo in 'Head Over Feet'... Share your hopes for the Alanis musical in the comments!

Poll Would you love to see the 'Jagged Little Pill' musical? Yes, you already won me over

No, I'd rather have ra-yyy-ain on my wedding day

(Source: THR)

*Have fun spotting ten not-so-hidden Alanis lyrics in this article, fans!