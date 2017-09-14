Stephen King's IT came, saw and conquered the box office last weekend with its record breaking opening weekend. The film became the highest opening weekend for a horror film at the box office, and has already left people asking for more.

The sequel, which will almost definitely be made, would take place 27 years after the current film. Pennywise the clown only strikes every 27 years in the town of Derry, so by his next appearance, the cast of children in the first film would have to be replaced by fully grown adults.

The child stars of the film were recently asked by MTV who they would like to play their adult selves and the selections were pretty spot on. Chosen Jacobs (Mike) would like Chadwick Boseman, Taylor (Ben) has requested Chris Pratt, Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard (Richie) would love Bill Hader, Sophia Lillis (Bev) has requested Jessica Chastain, Jaeden Lieberher (Bill) would like Christian Bale to step into his shoes and Wyatt Oleff (Stanley) would prefer Joseph Gordon Levitt to portray his adult self.

'IT' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

After this was announced, Gyllenhaal was interviewed at the Toronto International Film Festival where he was promoting his new film Stronger. It turns out he is up for the role and sees it as a great idea. When asked about it, Gyllenhaal responded by saying:

"Oh, wow. That's good. The hair is very similar. I did not look like that as a child, but I have been working since I was that age."

Gyllenhaal stated that the main difference between him as a teenager and IT star Jack Dylan Grazer is the fashion sense. Gyllenhaal said, "He's very dapper, when I was a kid I could barely get my clothes on."

It's unclear as of yet if Gyllenhaal would actually undertake the role in the future film, but the interest is certainly there. Furthermore, the child stars' picks would be an amazing cast! If they all agree to it, IT: Chapter 2 would be set to be a brilliant film, and we can't wait to hear more about it.

What do you think of their choices? Would you watch Jake Gyllenhaal as Eddie in the sequel?

[Source: MTV, MTV]