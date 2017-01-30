Now, in a world sorely lacking in pioneering creative forces determined to drag the movie industry kicking and screaming into the 21st century, it's always seemed a little unfair to pick on such figures when their grandiose schemes don't quite work out. So, sure, it can be fun to make fun of #JamesCameron for refusing to make any movies that aren't underwater documentaries or entirely filled with blue CGI aliens, but it's still important to recognize that the guy is a) trying, and b) made both #Aliens and The Terminator movies, and thus gets a whole bunch of free passes.

As it turns out, though, Cameron isn't all that much of a fan of the franchise that many consider to have contained his finest directorial work — or, at least, the direction in which it headed after 1986's Aliens. Y'see:

James Cameron Doesn't Think The 'Alien' Franchise 'Worked Out Well'

That, at least, was what he recently told Vulture, arguing that:

"The franchise has kind of wandered all over the map. Ridley [Scott] did the first film, and he inspired an entire generation of filmmakers and science-fiction fans with that one movie and there have been so many films that stylistically have derived from it, including my own 'Aliens,' which was the legitimate sequel and, I think, the proper heir to his film. I sort of did it as a fanboy. I wanted to honor his film, but also say what I needed to say. After that, I don't take any responsibility... I don't think it's worked out terribly well. I think we've moved on beyond it. It's like, OK, we've got it, we've got the whole Freudian biomechanoid meme. I've seen it in 100 horror films since. I think both of those films stand at a certain point in time, as a reference point. But is there any validity to doing another one now? I don't know. Maybe. Let's see, jury's out. Let's see what Ridley comes up with."

Before any devoted #Prometheus fans start drafting hate mail and plotting terrible, terrible vengeance, though, its worth noting that Cameron made sure to add this key codicil to his comments:

"Let me just add to that — and don't cut this part off, please — I will stand in line for any Ridley Scott movie, even a not-so-great one, because he is such an artist, he's such a filmmaker. I always learn from him. And what he does with going back to his own franchise would be fascinating."

In other words? James Cameron may not like the way that the Alien franchise developed after his involvement all that much, but that doesn't mean he isn't just as excited to see what #RidleyScott does with it in the upcoming #AlienCovenant as the rest of us are.

Do you think Alien: Covenant can bring the Alien series back up to Cameron's lofty standards, though? Let us know below!

