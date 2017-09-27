James Cameron, who spends most of his time these days in his personal submarine or pouring money into his four Avatar sequels, wants us to know that he still doesn't like Wonder Woman. Thanks James. We were really on the edge of our seats about that.

Previously, Cameron took aim at Wonder Woman for being too "objectified," as opposed to Sarah Connor — a character who spent much of Terminator 2 bra-less, showing off her erect nipples. But Wonder Woman has a short skirt, so clearly the director felt the need to lash out at one of Hollywood's few female leads. And he wasn't finished, as he continued in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

"I mean, she was Miss Israel, and she was wearing a kind of bustier costume that was very form-fitting. She's absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. To me, that's not breaking ground."

For Cameron, Warner Bros. choosing to cast a beautiful actress to lead their blockbuster movie is a step backwards, and damaging for women everywhere.

As we all know, Cameron is something of an expert on this subject, considering that he invented strong women when he created Sarah Connor. Of course, the director was quick to bring up Sarah Connor again, which definitely isn't in any way connected to the fact that he's making a new Terminator movie with Sarah at the helm, and wants to build up hype for it:

"[Sarah Connor] just wasn't treated as a sex object. There was nothing sexual about her character. It was about angst, it was about will, it was about determination. She was crazy, she was complicated. She wasn't there to be liked or ogled, but she was central, and the audience loved her by the end of the film."

Oscar-winning director James Cameron seems to have forgotten that stories can be different, that characters can be different, and that women can be different from each other. In his lauded opinion, Diana should have been more "troubled" and had more "angst," because leaving her home to fight in one of the most traumatic wars in human history, before losing the love of her life, was too much of an easy ride. And apparently, Diana showed no force of will or determination whatsoever.

Cameron, who designed Kate Winslet's Titanic dress to cling her skin when wet (and wouldn't let her wear a wetsuit, despite the freezing cold), wasn't content with just criticizing the character of Wonder Woman. He also asserts that it's just not really a big deal that Wonder Woman had a female director:

"So as much as I applaud Patty directing the film and Hollywood, uh, ‘letting’ a woman direct a major action franchise, I didn't think there was anything groundbreaking in Wonder Woman. I thought it was a good film. Period. I was certainly shocked that [my comment] was a controversial statement. It was pretty obvious in my mind."

Wonder Woman has gone on to break dozens of records since its release, with Patty Jenkins recently winning a glass-ceiling-smashing contract to direct the sequel.

Look James, it's ok. You're allowed to not like Wonder Woman! I won't say that it isn't rather concerning that you think an attractive woman who enjoys life as well as kicking butt is sexist, or that you don't understand why young children might need a role model who isn't severely traumatized and militant. I do find it baffling that you don't seem to realize that Sarah and Diana fulfill completely different roles and are both needed for Hollywood to represent different kinds of heroines.

But you go ahead and tear down the first successful female superhero movie. I hope you won't mind if I don't tune in for more of Neytiri's blue boobs in Avatars two through eternity, though. I just find her constant half-nakedness rather objectified.

