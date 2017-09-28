Though it is the seventh highest-grossing comic book film and set numerous records, including the highest grossing film to be directed by a woman, Wonder Woman didn't impress Avatar director James Cameron. The Marvel movie portrayed a powerful woman saving the world in a do-or-die battle, and yet, Cameron couldn't see what all the fuss was about, going so far as to call Gal Gadot an "objectified icon".

His comments weren't appreciated by women worldwide, who were happy to see a woman save the day and a leading female who didn't need to be rescued. Among those who weren't impressed by Cameron's quips was the original Wonder Woman herself, Lynda Carter.

In recent comments to The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron continued to push home his point, calling Terminator's Sarah Connor a "breakthrough in its time" while staying focused on Gal Gadot's costume in the #WonderWoman movie as well as her looks.

"I mean, she was Miss Israel, and she was wearing a kind of bustier costume that was very form-fitting. She's absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. To me, that's not breaking ground. They had Raquel Welch doing stuff like that in the '60s. It was all in a context of talking about why Sarah Connor—what Linda created in 1991—was, if not ahead of its time, at least a breakthrough in its time. I don't think it was really ahead of its time because we're still not [giving women these types of roles]."

Cameron continued by saying there was nothing sexual about Lynda Carter's character when she portrayed the superhero icon. He pushed more buttons by adding a remark about Hollywood and women in commercial franchises.

I just think Hollywood doesn't get it about women in commercial franchises. Drama, they've got that cracked, but the second they start to make a big commercial action film, they think they have to appeal to 18-year-old males or 14-year-old males, whatever it is. Look, it was probably a little bit of a simplistic remark on my part, and I'm not walking it back, but I will add a little detail to it, which is: I like the fact that, sexually, she had the upper hand with the male character, which I thought was fun.

So, Wonder Woman was so successful because it appealed to 18-year-old males? If that was Cameron's take-home point, it didn't earn him any favors. This film is approximately $1 million away from overtaking 2002's Spiderman as the highest grossing superhero origin movie, and Cameron doesn't think it was groundbreaking.

While collective heads exploded on Twitter and earned Cameron positively brutal backlash, the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter decided that she had had enough, and held nothing back when she posted her reply to Cameron on her original Facebook page.

While Cameron doesn't believe Wonder Woman broke down any walls, millions of women do. These same women will be lined up to purchase their tickets for the sequel, Wonder Woman 2, which is slated for release on December 13, 2019.

Do you agree with James Cameron? How do you feel about Lynda Carter speaking out? Let us know in the comments section below!

[Sources: The Hollywood Reporter and Eonline]