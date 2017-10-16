James Corden should probably think a little harder before he does pretty much says or anything in future. After receiving a huge backlash for kissing Sean Spicer at the Emmys, The Late Late Show host has put his foot in it once again by making a very off-color joke at the AmfAR Gala for AIDS research over the weekend.

The #HarveyWeinstein scandal is still fresh in everyone's minds, as more and more women report being sexually harassed and assaulted by the disgraced movie mogul. Now is the time to be standing up for the victims, calling out rape culture and making sure women feel safe enough to speak out — not make jokes, especially not right now.

#JamesCorden is famous for making Brits exasperate at their famous export, but recently he's been on a roll, and his latest stint hosting the AmfAR Gala appeared to be yet another disaster for the comedian.

Straight out gate, host @JKCorden with Harvey Weinstein jokes. Too soon? Some laughs, some groans #amfARLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/nx88w5UwUe — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 14, 2017

In a half-baked attempt to get a rise out of the room, Corden opened with its biggest elephant, saying:

"This is a beautiful room, it’s a beautiful night here in L.A. It’s so beautiful, Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage."

Audible groans and nervous laughter could be heard around the star-studded event which included Hollywood names like Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn. Grinning from ear-to-ear like a naughty school boy, Corden then baited the audience saying "If you don't like that joke you should probably leave now." Corden then went on:

"It has been weird this week though, watching Harvey Weinstein in hot water. Ask any of the women who watched him take a bath. Harvey Weinstein wanted to come tonight, but sadly he’ll settle for whatever potted plant is closest."

Honestly, why do people keep inviting him to host anything?! While some on social media thought the jokes were amusing, others believed they were remarkably tasteless — including Rose McGowan who has been waging a Twitter war in support of sexual assault victims ever since the New York Times broke the story.

YOU MOTHERFUCKING PIGLET https://t.co/UU9LitO9zJ — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017

1) James Corden is a close friend of HWs — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 15, 2017

Since the incident, Corden has tried to apologize for his 'jokes,' saying that he was only "trying to make light of Harvey's inexcusable behavior."

but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention. (2/2) — James Corden (@JKCorden) October 15, 2017

Whatever his intention was, it's likely James Corden needs to take a timeout from social media/Hollywood/the public eye before he can offend anyone else with his 'hilarious' jokes and embarrassing photo ops. Let's just hope America decides to forgive, because I'm pretty the UK doesn't want to take him back.

Do you think it was too soon for James Corden to make Harvey Weinstein jokes? Let us know in the comments.

