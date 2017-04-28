Warning! Minor plot spoilers ahead for Jurassic World 2!

There's been a ton of Jurassic World 2 announcements lately thanks to a few familiar faces rejoining the cast. Both Jeff Goldblum and B.D. Wong will be reprising their roles in the much-anticipated sequel, and James Cromwell recently announced that he'll also be joining Team Dinosaur.

Aside from confirming one hell of a cast for #JurassicWorld2, Goldblum and Wong's roles signal a return to the franchise's roots. Sadly, Richard Attenborough's passing means we won't be seeing John Hammond again. However, a recent interview with new addition James Cromwell confirmed that the park's original owner will still have an important part to play in the upcoming #JurassicWorld installment.

See also:

Meet John Hammond's Long-Lost Partner

Jurassic Park [Credit: Universal Pictures]

Cromwell was more than happy to spill the beans on his character in an interview with Larry King (who actually referred to Jurassic World 2 as "Jurassic Park"), revealing both his character's name and a pretty significant component to his backstory:

"The character Richard Attenborough played, I’m his partner, Benjamin Lockwood. We developed the technology of being able to clone the genes. And so I’m trying to deal with the blowback from what we have done."

Jurassic Park [Credit: Universal Pictures]

Hold up Cromwell, was that a spoiler? He also confirmed Larry King's suspicion that yes, that's exactly why he has "the beard". How else would you be able to distinguish a former colleague of the late, great John Hammond?

What Does This Mean For 'Jurassic World 2'?

Jurassic Park [Credit: Universal Pictures]

Cromwell's response may have been brief, but it actually revealed quite a lot about Jurassic World 2. First of all, while Hammond may be gone, his legacy certainly isn't— and that includes the fallout of his creations all those years ago. The fact that this Benjamin Lockwood has been called in — possibly to do damage control — speaks volumes about the direction of the new trilogy.

Much like the very first film, Jurassic World was all about bringing back the dinosaurs for all the world to enjoy. But from what Cromwell has said, Jurassic World 2 sounds like it might be more similar to Jurassic Park 2: trying to stop Masrani's violent genetic creations from falling into the wrong hands.

Jurassic Park [Credit: Universal Pictures]

But perhaps most exciting of all is the potential relationship between the newly returned Dr. Ian Malcolm and John Hammond's former partner. As amusing as their constant bickering was, Malcolm and Hammond's relationship in both Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park 2 was strained from the very beginning.

Will Benjamin Lockwood find himself facing the same critiques and skepticism from Malcolm, or will they actually see eye-to-eye? Either way, there's bound to be some signature sick burns from the ever-sarcastic Malcolm.

How do you think the character of Benjamin Lockwood will fit in to Jurassic World 2?

(Source: Larry King Now)