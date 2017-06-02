One of the best things about the Guardians of the Galaxy movies is, without a doubt, Groot. Audiences fell in love with his three-word vocabulary, innocent nature, and most importantly, his envy-inducing dancing skills.

#VinDiesel may have voiced the talking tree, but it was the director of the films, James Gunn, who gave Groot his awesome dance moves. While we only got to see them a little in the first Guardians, #GotGVol2 had them on full display.

The opening scene was all about #BabyGroot dancing away while his fellow Guardians received the beating of their lives. Gunn has teased multiple times that there's footage of him dancing away for the visual reference for animators and that he would eventually release it.

Being one to keep his promises, the director took to Instagram to share a video that was used by #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2's special effects company to create Baby Groot's dancing in the film's opening sequence. It's short, but it's delightful. Check it out:

As to why he did that, Gunn revealed in the caption it was to celebrate Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 breaking $800 million worldwide:

"Because Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 passed $800 million globally, here's a clip of me dancing that the marvelous Frame Store used as reference for the Baby Groot dance. Go see the movie again this weekend."

I must say, I don't think I will ever see Groot's dancing style the same way again. Don't get me wrong, #JamesGunn definitely knows how to cut a rug. But getting a look at the kind of work that goes behind creating a character like that can change your perspective on a scene.

If James Gunn did this for $800 million, could it be possible for him to release another video like this if the film crosses the $1 billion mark? That's an attractive prospect, so I'm crossing my fingers for it to happen.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is currently in theaters.

What do you think about James Gunn's Baby Groot video? Would you like to see the one from the first GoTG? Let me know in the comments!