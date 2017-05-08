When it comes to directors in the MCU, James Gunn is one of the most acclaimed, and looks to be even more popular after Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2. Aside from the positive mentions, so many fans are reaching out to Gunn to ask every question they have about the movie. And while most queries are typical of what a fan would ask, one question that's sparked debate since before GOTG2 even began filming has to do with the type of camera used to shoot the movie.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Was Shot With A RED 8K Camera

Early on, #JamesGunn decided to use a digital camera to shoot the next Guardians movie, specifically, the WEAPON 8K S35 camera. Gunn initially told fans that he chose the camera for aesthetic purposes, along with describing the benefits of using such a camera in shooting GOTG2.

"When you’re shooting a film at the level of 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' the cost of film vs. digital is negligible — for me it’s an aesthetic and creative choice. Firstly, I believe when shooting on a format like the Red Weapon 8K or the Alexa 65, the amount of data is so massive — certainly more so than on a strip of film — that it gives you more freedom in production and post production to create exactly the film you want to create than actual film does. Many filmmakers look to essentially replicate the look of film, but I don’t share that interest. I believe that innovations in camera and shooting technologies as well as visual and practical effects gives us the ability to create a new aesthetic of film, one different from what the past has offered but equally beautiful – perhaps even more so. And, yes, most filmmakers who have shot digital have underutilized the format. But with these new cameras their advantages are easier to see for everyone."

For most, that explanation would be reason enough for James Gunn's decision to use the new RED camera to shoot GOTG2. But, it seems like enough attention fell on Gunn that he felt the need to collaborate with RED (RED Digital Camera) on a behind-the-scenes video — a video that provides us with an even more detailed description of the benefits in using a RED 8K WEAPON camera to shoot movies in general. Check it out below:

Gunn's In-Depth Explanation For Using The RED 8K Camera To Shoot Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Gunn's explanation in the video above gives the impression that he really cares about what he's doing when directing a movie. He's taking enough time to care about movie quality so that future generations have something spectacular to remember when they look back on GOTG2.

Henry Braham, the cinematographer who worked with James Gunn on the movie, also chimed in during the behind-the-scenes look, speaking about modern-day filmmaking and how it requires a unique type of camera to catch all those unique angles, which claims the RED 8K camera perfectly accomplishing that feat. Braham also goes on to explain how the RED 8K camera's quality came into focus especially in capturing those 70mm wide shots that needed to be fluid when caught on camera. Those things being noted, it does seem like Gunn and Braham succeeded in their goal of bringing an amazing picture to life.

After viewing GOTG2 myself, it's clear that their decision to go with the new RED camera was well thought out and worth the expense. Not only were the visuals depicted in great detail, but the fast-paced action sequences weren't a blur of shapes moving back and forth either. It was all discernible to the naked eye. Even characters like Martinex (Michael Rosenbaum), who were practically all CGI, looked amazing on camera, so much so that it proved the 8K WEAPON camera to be superior to the average RED digital cameras used for movies like Independence Day: Resurgence.

Which Scene Looks Better?

Don't get me wrong, #IndependenceDayResurgence looked amazing in all the wide-scale action, yet the picture quality doesn't stand up to the WEAPON 8K camera used in GOTG2. If we compare one of the alien attack sequences in Independence Day Resurgence to the scene from GOTG2 above, the difference in quality is evident. Take a look at this clip from Independence Day: Resurgence to determine which is better for yourself:

Whatever your opinion may be, it seems like James Gunn made the right decision going with a new camera when shooting GOTG2. The difference in quality between an average RED camera and the 8K WEAPON are debatable, but it definitely improved the experience for me. After viewing GOTG2, I can say confidently that the 8K WEAPON camera is the tool that should be used to shoot more movies in the future.

Do you think the RED 8K WEAPON camera made a difference in shooting GOTG2? Or, do you think it was insignificant to Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

