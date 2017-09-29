2014's Guardians of the Galaxy may have been packed with comedy, but it also packed its fair share of emotional punches. One of the biggest ones came courtesy of Groot. With the Guardians' lives in the balance inside the crashing Dark Aster, everyone's favorite sentient tree shielded his teammates from certain death. The hero paid a high price for that act, though, because he broke apart when the ship finally crashed. Fortunately, that wasn't the end. Rocket picked up one of his old friend's twigs and nursed it until Baby Groot came out.

Most of us thought that adorable little creature was the same old Groot we spent the entire film getting attached to, with just a few years left to grow back into the massive hero we knew. As it turns out, however, that wasn't the case. We've been living a lie for the past three years, because Groot's fate was a little bit darker than we imagined.

The First Groot We Met Is Dead, And He's Never Coming Back

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

#JamesGunn took to Facebook to write an essay on why characters that have met their maker should stay dead. If you're wondering why he'd do that, it's because the director often finds himself dodging questions of whether Yondu will come back to life after dying in #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol2.

In his message, he used Groot as an example. Gunn explained that the lovable humanoid tree never actually came back to life. Instead, he died, and a different being was born out of his ashes:

"I also mentioned to folks who [...] kept throwing the Groot revival in my face, that that example doesn't really work because Groot is dead. Although I don't necessarily think it's obvious in 'Vol. 1,' it's important to say that if you exploded and a little glob of you started growing into a baby, I would not assume that baby was you [...] I do think it's more obvious in 'Vol. 2,' as Baby Groot has a different personality than Groot, none of his memories, and is much, much dumber."

I surely won't be seeing teen Groot the same way again. Granted, the fact that he was a new character was probably clear to a few fans, but it sure wasn't to me. Watching Vol. 2, I kept thinking to myself that the baby was just the younger version of the character, and I was eager to see him back in his original form. But boy, was I wrong.

This new statement means that, even when he grows older, #Groot won't be quite the same lovable creature from the first film. Judging from his careless teen personality, he could be a bit more of a difficult fella to deal with, actually.

This Reveal Resulted In The Coinage Of A New Groot-Related Term

Yes, that actually happened. With his statement, Gunn attracted fans who just couldn't accept the fact that Groot was no more, and decided to discuss with Gunn who was right about the character. Take a trip with me down the rabbit hole through some of the responses:

If a tree had memory, and you grew a 2nd tree from the first one, the 2nd tree is a COMPLETELY DIFFERENT TREE. — DrunkenRhyhorn (@ryanalandunn) September 29, 2017

It wouldn't be completely different tho it'd have the same physical properties, and the amnesia was the director saying "nope new character" — bang bang (@kimyman2) September 29, 2017

Baby groot is groot! You cant just make him smaller and then say hes a whole other character it doesnt work like that James https://t.co/0LfPZ8TZja — #defendDACA (@agentmerwin) September 28, 2017

So groot is dead then why is the new baby groot called "groot if it's not groot?...... I am groot, — richard riddell (@richardriddell) September 29, 2017

This particular fan even went as far to use #Drax's hatred of dancing to illustrate why Groot wasn't actually dead:

Then how does Baby Groot know not to dance in front of Drax, if Adult Groot was the one who heard Drax complain about it? — Scot (@ScotDal112) September 28, 2017

As a result, one Twitter user came up with a new term: "Grootsplaning," the act of explaining a character to the filmmaker who created them and the story. The director was a big fan of the term, and he shared it with the rest of his followers on social media:

Todays Twitter arguments worth it thx to the woman who came up w the term #Grootsplaining to describe people explaining my own movie to me https://t.co/quD7L6NoUO — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 28, 2017

Well, at least something good came out of the revelation that the first Groot is dead.

Hopefully the new version of the guy doesn't disappoint us as he continues to grow. We'll get to see him in action in Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4, 2017.

How do you feel about the fact that Groot is dead? Are you happy with the new version that's currently running around the MCU? Let me know in the comments!